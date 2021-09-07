Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Announces Publication of Results of Phase 2 BELIEVE Open-Label Study of Zygel in Children and Adolescents with Developmental and Epileptic Encephalopathies (DEE) in JAMA Network Open

The article, titled “Safety and tolerability of transdermal cannabidiol gel in children with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies: A nonrandomized controlled trial” can be accessed at HERE .

DEVON, Pa., Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zynerba Pharmaceuticals , Inc. (Nasdaq: ZYNE), the leader in innovative pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders, today announced the publication of results from the Company’s open-label Phase 2 BELIEVE (Open La b el Study to Assess the Safety and E fficacy of Zygel (ZYN002) Administered as a Transderma l Gel to Ch i ldren and Adol e scents with De v elopmental and E pileptic Encephalopathy) study in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) Network Open.

The article describes the positive results from BELIEVE, the first trial of a non-oral formulation of cannabidiol in children and adolescents with DEEs, and concludes that cannabidiol transdermal gel was safe, well tolerated, and was associated with reductions in focal impaired awareness seizures (FIAS) and tonic-clonic seizure (TCS) frequency and disease burden.

“DEEs are the most severe group of epilepsies and are usually drug-resistant. Antiseizure medications are usually administered orally, which can be extremely challenging in children with behavioral and cognitive problems. Non-oral therapies are needed to provide an alternative route to deliver medications to control seizures and improve developmental outcomes,” said Ingrid E. Scheffer, MBBS, PhD, FRS, Laureate Professor, and chair, Pediatric Neurology Research, University of Melbourne, and the lead investigator in the BELIEVE study. “The data from the BELIEVE study are promising and suggest that Zygel may be a safe and well-tolerated option to improve seizure control, challenging behaviors and other symptoms associated with DEEs.”

Forty-eight (48) patients with a mean age of 10.5 years were enrolled in BELIEVE and included in the safety analysis. Sixty-percent (60%) had at least one treatment-related adverse event (AE) over the 6.5 month trial period and 96% of these AE’s were mild or moderate. During the treatment period, 10 patients (21%) reported serious adverse events (SAEs). Two SAEs were considered to be possibly treatment related: nonconvulsive status epilepticus and lower respiratory tract infection, in separate patients. All SAEs resolved, and none resulted in alteration of study medication.