Freeline to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences in September 2021

07.09.2021   

LONDON, Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (Nasdaq: FRLN) (the “Company” or “Freeline”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing transformative AAV-mediated gene therapies for patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases, today announced that Chief Executive Officer Michael Parini is scheduled to present at the following virtual investor conferences:

  • H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference on September 13, 2021, Fireside Chat that will be made available on-demand starting at 7:00 a.m. ET.
  • Morgan Stanley 19th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on September 15, 2021, Fireside Chat at 8:45 a.m. ET.

Webcasts for both presentations will be available on the Investors section of the Freeline website for 90 days. Senior management will also participate in virtual one-on-one meetings with investors at both conferences.

About Freeline Therapeutics

Freeline is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing transformative adeno-associated virus (“AAV”) vector-mediated systemic gene therapies. The Company is dedicated to improving patient lives through innovative, one-time treatments that provide functional cures for inherited systemic debilitating diseases. Freeline uses its proprietary, rationally-designed AAV vector, along with novel promoters and transgenes, to deliver a functional copy of a therapeutic gene into human liver cells, thereby expressing a persistent functional level of the missing protein into the patient’s bloodstream. The Company’s integrated gene therapy platform includes in-house capabilities in research, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization. The Company has clinical programs in Hemophilia B and Fabry disease, as well as preclinical programs in Gaucher disease Type 1 and Hemophilia A. Freeline is headquartered in the UK and has operations in Germany and the US.

Contact

David S. Arrington
Vice President Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
Freeline Therapeutics
david.arrington@freeline.life
+1 (646) 668 6947





