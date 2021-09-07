Freeline to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences in September 2021

LONDON, Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (Nasdaq: FRLN) (the “Company” or “Freeline”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing transformative AAV-mediated gene therapies for patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases, today announced that Chief Executive Officer Michael Parini is scheduled to present at the following virtual investor conferences:



Annual Global Investment Conference on September 13, 2021, Fireside Chat that will be made available on-demand starting at 7:00 a.m. ET. Morgan Stanley 19th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on September 15, 2021, Fireside Chat at 8:45 a.m. ET.

Webcasts for both presentations will be available on the Investors section of the Freeline website for 90 days. Senior management will also participate in virtual one-on-one meetings with investors at both conferences.