ALX Oncology Announces Upcoming Virtual Investor Conference Participation

BURLINGAME, Calif., Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ALX Oncology Holdings Inc., (“ALX Oncology”) (Nasdaq: ALXO) a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company developing therapies that block the CD47 checkpoint pathway, today announced that Jaume Pons, Ph.D., Founder, President and Chief Executive Officer and other senior executives, will participate in two upcoming virtual investor conferences.

H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference
Format: Fireside chat with analyst, Swayampakula Ramakanth
Date: Monday, September 13
Time: 7:00 AM Eastern Time
Webcast link: Available here

Cantor Virtual Global Healthcare Conference
Format: Fireside chat with analyst, Alethia Young
Date: Tuesday, September 28
Time: 11:50 AM Eastern Time
Webcast link: Available here

A live webcast of the fireside chats can be accessed by visiting the Investors section of ALX Oncology’s website at www.alxoncology.com and selecting Events under the News and Events tab. A replay of the webcasts will be archived for up to 90 days following the fireside chat dates.

About ALX Oncology

ALX Oncology is a publicly traded, clinical-stage immuno-oncology company focused on helping patients fight cancer by developing therapies that block the CD47 checkpoint pathway and bridge the innate and adaptive immune system. ALX Oncology’s lead product candidate, evorpacept (also known as ALX148), is a next-generation CD47 blocking therapeutic that combines a high-affinity CD47 binding domain with an inactivated, proprietary Fc domain. Evorpacept has demonstrated promising clinical responses across a range of hematologic and solid malignancies in combination with a number of leading anti-cancer agents. ALX Oncology intends to continue clinical development of evorpacept for the treatment of multiple solid tumor indications and hematologic malignances, including acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes. 

