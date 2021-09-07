Latham Group, Inc. Announces Upcoming Conference Participation

LATHAM, N.Y., Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWIM) (“Latham” or “the Company”), the largest designer, manufacturer and marketer of in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia and New Zealand, today announced its participation in the following investor conferences:

Date: September 10, 2021

Fireside Chat: 3:20 PM EDT

Participants: Scott Rajeski, President and Chief Executive Officer, Mark Borseth, Chief Financial Officer

Morgan Stanley 9th Annual Laguna Conference

Date: September 15, 2021

Fireside Chat: 8:15 AM EDT

Participants: Scott Rajeski, President and Chief Executive Officer, Mark Borseth, Chief Financial Officer

Links to the live webcasts of the fireside chats can be found on the investor relations section of Latham’s website at https://ir.lathampool.com/.

About Latham Group, Inc.

Latham Group, Inc., headquartered in Latham, NY, is the largest designer, manufacturer and marketer of in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia and New Zealand. Latham has a coast-to-coast operations platform consisting of over 2,000 employees across 32 facilities.

Investor Contact:

Nicole Briguet

Edelman for Latham

latham@edelman.com

646-750-7235

Media Contact:

Jodie Davis

jodiedavis@lathampool.com

518-396-8576