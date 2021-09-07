checkAd

EnviroGold Global Develops Solution for Extraction of Precious, Critical and Strategic Metals from VMS Ore

Company’s extraction “pathway” for refractory VMS tailings shows recoveries as high as 59% for gold and up to 90% for silver

TORONTO, Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EnviroGold Global Limited (“EnviroGold Global” or the “Company”) (CSE:NVRO), a clean technology company accelerating the world’s transition to a circular resource economy, is pleased to announce the results of metallurgical test work undertaken at the Company’s Australian Tailings Project. This test work involved the extraction of gold, silver and base metals from a metallurgically-complex volcanogenic massive sulfide (VMS) tailings deposit at an Australian mine. EnviroGold Global believes the proprietary extraction pathway identified for its Australian Tailings Project has enhanced the Company’s intellectual property portfolio, increased the Company’s addressable market, and paved the way for the Company’s proprietary solutions to be deployed at other complex, refractory tailings deposits around the globe.

Key Highlights

  • EnviroGold Global’s Australian Tailings Project involved metallurgical test work carried out by Core Resources Pty Ltd. (“Core”) on well-studied tailings produced from VMS ore with an especially challenging metallurgical matrix that has resulted in substantial quantities of gold and silver being discharged into the tailings storage facility. Core is a specialist metallurgical development group based in Brisbane, Australia.
  • EnviroGold Global’s Australian tailings research and development program has, so far, focused on the potential for precious and base metal recoveries from polymetallic VMS tailings. These are often characterized by complex mineralogical matrices with substantial unrecovered precious and base metal values.
  • Extensive petrological investigation, including mineral liberation analysis (MLA) scans and laser ablation studies of the refractory tailings samples containing high levels of pyrite (up to 55%) and arsenopyrite, indicated that the occluded gold is sub-microscopic and is locked within the crystal structure of the sulphide minerals. Extraction of gold would thus require near-total dissolution of the sulphide minerals.
  • Under the direction of EnviroGold Global’s technical team, the test work carried out at Core’s metallurgical facility in Brisbane has evaluated a range of experimental extractive approaches. This laboratory test work has allowed EnviroGold Global to identify a preferred extraction ‘pathway’.
  • EnviroGold Global’s preferred proprietary extraction pathway involves sulphide dissolution followed by agitated leaching of the remaining insoluble residue.
  • Preliminary metallurgical tests carried out in the laboratory at bench scale using the identified extraction ‘pathway’ show gold and silver recoveries as high as 59% and 90%, respectively. An optimization program intended to further increase recovery rates for the targeted metals is ongoing.
  • The preferred ‘pathway’ has now been selected as a base case extraction method and work is proceeding on the preliminary design of a pilot plant test program.
