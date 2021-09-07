EnviroGold Global Develops Solution for Extraction of Precious, Critical and Strategic Metals from VMS Ore

Company’s extraction “pathway” for refractory VMS tailings shows recoveries as high as 59% for gold and up to 90% for silver

TORONTO, Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EnviroGold Global Limited (“EnviroGold Global” or the “Company”) (CSE:NVRO), a clean technology company accelerating the world’s transition to a circular resource economy, is pleased to announce the results of metallurgical test work undertaken at the Company’s Australian Tailings Project. This test work involved the extraction of gold, silver and base metals from a metallurgically-complex volcanogenic massive sulfide (VMS) tailings deposit at an Australian mine. EnviroGold Global believes the proprietary extraction pathway identified for its Australian Tailings Project has enhanced the Company’s intellectual property portfolio, increased the Company’s addressable market, and paved the way for the Company’s proprietary solutions to be deployed at other complex, refractory tailings deposits around the globe.



Key Highlights