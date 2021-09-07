Baudax Bio to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference

MALVERN, Pa., Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX), a pharmaceutical company focused on commercializing and developing innovative products for acute care settings, today announced that Gerri Henwood, the Company’s President and Chief Executive Officer, will give a corporate presentation at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference, being held virtually September 13-15, 2021.



The presentation will be made available for on-demand listening beginning Monday, September 13, 2021 at 7:00 a.m. Eastern Time and may be accessed on the “Presentations” page within the investors section of the Baudax Bio website at https://www.baudaxbio.com/news-and-investors. The recording will be made available for a period of 30 days following the event.