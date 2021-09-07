Red Pine Announces Changes to its Board of Directors

Ms. Goldman brings 20 years of experience in institutional sales, mining company financings and corporate transactions during her career while at several Canadian brokerage firms where she developed an extensive list of investor and mining company relationships. In February 2020, she was appointed to the role of Chief Executive Officer and Director of Paramount Gold Nevada Corp (NYSE American: PZG).

TORONTO, Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Red Pine Exploration Inc. (TSX-V: RPX) (“Red Pine” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Rachel Goldman to the Board of Directors (the “Board”).

Chair of the Board, Paul Martin, said, “We are extremely pleased to have Ms. Goldman join our Board. Her appointment expands the skills matrix of the overall Board bringing additional strength in the areas of finance, corporate strategy and marketing.”

The Company also announces that Dr. Robert Dodds has resigned from the Board of Directors. Dr. Dodds’ history with the Company dates back to his time as President & Chief Executive Officer and Director of Augustine Ventures Inc., which merged with the Company in February 2017.

“On behalf of the entire Board, we would like to thank Dr. Dodds for his years of service to the Company and look forward to his continued support,” said Chair of the Board Paul Martin.

About Red Pine Exploration Inc.

Red Pine Exploration Inc. is a gold exploration company headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The Company's common shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "RPX".

The Wawa Gold Project is in the Michipicoten greenstone belt of Ontario, a region that has seen major investment by several producers in the last five years. Its land package hosts numerous historic gold mines and is over 6,800 hectares in size.

The Company’s Chair of the Board is Paul Martin, the former CEO of Detour Gold. The Board has extensive and diverse experience at such entities as Alamos, Barrick, Generation Mining and Detour Gold. Led by Quentin Yarie, CEO, who has over 25 years of experience in mineral exploration, Red Pine is strengthening its position as a major mineral exploration and development player in the Michipicoten region.

For more information about the Company, visit www.redpineexp.com.

Or contact:

Quentin Yarie, President and CEO, (416) 364-7024, qyarie@redpineexp.com

Or

Tara Asfour, Investor Relations Manager, (514) 833-1957, tasfour@redpineexp.com

