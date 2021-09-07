Kronos Bio Announces Participation in H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference 

SAN MATEO, Calif. and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kronos Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: KRON), a company dedicated to transforming the lives of those affected by cancer, today announced that members of the management team will participate in a fireside chat at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference on Monday, September 13th at 7 a.m. ET.



The fireside chat will be webcast live from the Investors & Media section of the company’s website at www.kronosbio.com . A replay of the webcast will be archived and available for one month following the event.