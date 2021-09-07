Akouos to Present at Upcoming September Virtual Investor Conferences

BOSTON, Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Akouos, Inc. (“Akouos”) (NASDAQ: AKUS), a precision genetic medicine company dedicated to developing potential gene therapies for individuals living with disabling hearing loss worldwide, today announced that Manny Simons, Ph.D., M.B.A., co-founder, president, and chief executive officer of Akouos, will present at two upcoming virtual investor conferences in September:



H.C. Wainwright 23 rd Annual Global Investment Conference. Pre-recorded fireside chat available for on-demand viewing starting on Monday, September 13 at 7:00 a.m. EDT

Pre-recorded fireside chat available for on-demand viewing starting on Monday, September 13 at 7:00 a.m. EDT Morgan Stanley Virtual Global Healthcare Conference. Fireside chat on Monday, September 13 at 5:00 p.m. EDT

An on-demand webcast of the H.C. Wainwright fireside chat and a live webcast of the Morgan Stanley fireside chat will be accessible through the investors section of www.akouos.com. To access the webcasts, please go to the Akouos website approximately 15 minutes prior to the start time to ensure adequate time for any software downloads that may be required. An archived replay will be available on Akouos’s website for 90 days following the conference.