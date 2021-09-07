checkAd

Adaptimmune Enters into a Strategic Collaboration with Genentech to Research, Develop, and Commercialize Cancer-targeted Allogeneic T-cell Therapies

- Combining both companies’ cell therapy leadership and expertise, the collaboration covers the research and development of “off-the-shelf” cell therapies for up to five shared cancer targets and the development of a novel allogeneic personalized cell therapy platform -

- Adaptimmune will receive $150 million upfront, $150 million over the next five years in additional payments, and development, regulatory and commercial milestones payments potentially exceeding $3 billion in aggregate value, as well as royalties, across multiple programs -

- The Company will host a virtual update about its allogeneic platform on Thursday, September 9 at 08:00 a.m. EDT (01:00 p.m. BST) -

PHILADELPHIA and OXFORDSHIRE, United Kingdom, Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq: ADAP), a leader in cell therapy to treat cancer, announced today that it has entered into a strategic collaboration and license agreement with Genentech, a member of the Roche Group (SIX: RO, ROG; OTCQX: RHHBY) to develop and commercialize allogeneic cell therapies to treat multiple oncology indications.

“We are proud to partner with Genentech, given their commitment to patients and science in the cancer immunology field. This collaboration broadens Adaptimmune’s leadership position in developing allogeneic cell therapies building on our in-depth knowledge gained from our autologous clinical programs,” said Adrian Rawcliffe, Adaptimmune’s Chief Executive Officer. “Through this collaboration, our platform will form the basis of a personalized allogeneic cell therapy vision, where any patient can receive a T-cell product for their cancer; a significant step towards our goal of making cell therapies both curative and mainstream.”

“We believe allogeneic cell therapies could be a game-changing approach for developing personalized therapy platforms based on individual cancer patients’ unique needs,” said James Sabry, M.D., Ph.D., global head of Pharma Partnering, Roche. “This partnership, which combines Adaptimmune’s allogeneic platform with Genentech’s expertise in developing personalized therapies, complements our other efforts to discover and develop personalized cell therapies. It holds the promise to change how we treat cancer and brings us another step closer to making personalized healthcare a reality.”

