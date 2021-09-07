checkAd

Scorpio Gold Reports 21.26 g/t Gold over 18.3 m Near-Surface including 57.74 g/t over 4.6 m at the Manhattan Mine Property, Nevada

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
07.09.2021, 13:00  |  12   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scorpio Gold Corporation (“Scorpio Gold” or the “Company”) (TSXV: SGN) is pleased to provide an update of its surface RC drilling program at the Manhattan West and East pits of the recently acquired Kinross Manhattan Property in Manhattan, Nevada. Recent results report near surface, high-grade mineralization over broad intersections in the West Pit area.   

Twenty-three holes (5180m) representing 80% of the drill program have been completed to date, including 17 holes in the West Pit area and 6 holes at East Pit area. Two holes were added to the original program to test the on-strike extension of high-grade mineralization intersected in MWRC21-001. Assay results for the first 7 holes, including MWRC21-001, were reported in the Company’s July 20, 2021 news release. Significant results for holes MWRC21-005 to 009 drilled in the West Pit area are presented in Table 1.

Table 1: Manhattan Mine Drilling - Significant Results to Date

Hole ID Azm
(deg) 		Dip
(deg) 		From
(ft) 		To
(ft) 		Width
(ft) 		Grade
(oz/T) 		From
(m) 		To
(m) 		Width
(m) 		Grade
(g/t)
West Pit Area
MWRC21-005 60 -72 65.0 85.0 20.0 0.249 19.8 25.9 6.1 8.54
Including     75.0 85.0 10.0 0.468 22.9 25.9 3.1 16.04
      105.0 120.0 15.0 0.054 32.0 36.6 4.6 1.85
      175.0 330.0 155.0 0.085 53.4 100.7 47.3 2.92
Including     215.0 225.0 10.0 0.163 65.6 68.6 3.1 5.59
Including     275.0 285.0 10.0 0.186 83.9 86.9 3.1 6.38
Including     305.0 315.0 10.0 0.537 93.0 96.1 3.1 18.40
      455.0 470.0 15.0 0.201 138.8 143.4 4.6 6.91
Including     465.0 470.0 5.0 0.499 141.8 143.4 1.5 17.12
      540.0 545.0 5.0 0.059 164.7 166.2 1.5 2.02
      615.0 620.0 5.0 0.042 187.6 189.1 1.5 1.44
                     
MWRC21-006 60 -60 75.0 100.0 25.0 0.222 22.9 30.5 7.6 7.62
Including     75.0 90.0 15.0 0.349 22.9 27.4 4.6 11.96
      270.0 370.0 100.0 0.175 82.4 112.9 30.5 6.00
Including     270.0 285.0 15.0 0.520 82.3 86.9 4.6 17.83
Including     320.0 325.0 5.0 0.901 97.5 99.1 1.5 30.91
      355.0 370.0 15.0 0.072 108.2 112.8 4.6 2.48
Including     355.0 360.0 5.0 0.172 108.2 109.7 1.5 5.9
      450.0 455.0 5.0 0.451 137.2 138.7 1.5 15.47
      465.0 470.0 5.0 0.060 141.7 143.3 1.5 2.06
                     
MWRC21-007 60 -56 75.0 135.0 60.0 0.620 22.9 41.2 18.3 21.26
Including     80.0 85.0 5.0 1.750 24.4 25.9 1.5 60.03
Including     100.0 115.0 15.0 1.683 30.5 35.1 4.6 57.74
      165.0 170.0 5.0 0.023 50.3 51.9 1.5 0.79
      200.0 245.0 45.0 0.013 61.0 74.7 13.7 0.46
      280.0 335.0 55.0 0.094 85.4 102.2 16.8 3.24
Including     295.0 305.0 10.0 0.389 90.0 93.0 3.1 13.33
      420.0 435.0 15.0 0.519 128.1 132.7 4.6 17.79
Including     420.0 425.0 5.0 1.42 128.1 129.6 1.5 48.71
      470.0 475.0 5.0 1.010 143.4 144.9 1.5 34.65
      580.0 605.0 25.0 0.054 176.9 184.5 7.6 1.87
Including     580.0 585.0 5.0 0.181 176.9 178.4 1.5 6.21
                     
MWRC21-008 60 -65 480.0 580.0 100.0 0.036 146.4 176.9 30.5 1.24
      630.0 685.0 55.0 0.049 192.2 208.9 16.8 1.68
      700.0 705.0 5.0 0.039 213.5 215.0 1.5 1.34
      740.0 745.0 5.0 0.872 225.7 227.2 1.5 29.91
      770.0 775.0 5.0 0.091 234.9 236.4 1.5 3.12
      790.0 795.0 5.0 0.064 241.0 242.5 1.5 2.20
      825.0 840.0 15.0 0.045 251.6 256.2 4.6 1.53
                     
MWRC21-009 60 -60 325.0 350.0 25.0 0.066 99.1 106.8 7.6 2.26
      430.0 455.0 25.0 0.055 131.2 138.8 7.6 1.89
      490.0 510.0 20.0 0.026 149.5 155.6 6.1 0.90
      525.0 580.0 55.0 0.106 160.1 176.9 16.8 3.65
Including     525.0 540.0 15.0 0.349 160.1 164.7 4.6 11.97

Note: All holes presented in Table 1 were completed by reverse circulation (RC) drilling. Widths are presented as down hole core lengths; true widths are undefined at this time. All analytical results were performed by ALS Minerals Laboratory, in Reno, Nevada an ISO/IEC 17025:2005 accredited facility, utilizing fire assay with gravimetric finish analysis. Further details are presented in the Company’s quality assurance and quality control program for the Goldwedge project available at: GW QAQC. The same protocols apply to the Manhattan project.

Drill holes MWRC21-005, 007 and 008 (Figures 1, 2 and 3) targeted gold mineralization located along and east and west of two parallel north-westerly trending and north-easterly dipping fault structures (“Little Gray” fault zone) at the junction of prominent cross structures postulated to control high-grade mineralization. The Little Gray fault zone appears to be post-mineralization and has upthrown the mineralized block to near surface in this area. Gold mineralization is hosted within intensely faulted and folded quartz ± mica schist interbedded with quartzite and sandy phyllite belonging to the Paleozoic Goldhill Formation metasediments. Results received from drilling program to date from the West Pit and north of the West Pit have indicated a 300m continuous trend of mineralization from as shallow as 19m from surface in some areas of the northern section. A review of the geology and structures in drill core appears to confirm the structural and lithological controls to mineralization.

Figure 1. Geological map of the Manhattan Mine area with red circles showing drill collar locations and hole IDs indicating holes completed to date. C-C’ and D-D’ mark cross sections presented in Figures 2 and 3.
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/28010295-964b-42ed ...

Figure 2. Cross section C – C’ showing hole MWRC21-005.
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/852c980a-b4d1-4e07 ...

Drill hole MWRC21-005 (Figures 1 and 2) targeted and confirmed 3 main mineralized zones delineated by historic drilling. The hole intersected mineralization at the approximate expected target depth of the upper zone from 19m, containing strongly sheared, oxidized, clayey material with schist + quartzite between 19 to 35m that returned 8.54 g/t Au over 6.1m. The most significant zone was intersected at the contact of the schist + quartzite and sandy phyllite, returning 2.92 g/t Au over 47m from 53-101m downhole. The third zone was intersected at the contact of the sandy phyllite and limestone at 139-143m, returning 6.91 g/t Au over 4.6 m.

Figure 3. Cross section D – D’ showing holes MWRC21-007 and MWRC21-008.
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c6a01c11-2091-49c5 ...

Drill hole MWRC21-007 returned a high-grade intersection of 21.26g/t over 18m from 23m downhole, and 17.79g/t over 4.6m from 128.1m downhole. Drill hole MWRRC21-008 returned several narrow high-grade and significant intersections at depth (Table 1).

Drilling is in progress to complete the 33-hole (6520m) program. Historical exploration and production drilling at the Manhattan Mine below the mined-out pits indicates a shallow, southwesterly dipping trend to mineralization. Results to date from the current program confirm the trend and dip of mineralization; however, targeted core drilling will be required to fully conclude on the controls to mineralization.

About Scorpio Gold

Scorpio Gold now holds a 100% interest in the consolidated Manhattan District in Nevada comprising the advanced exploration-stage Goldwedge property in Manhattan, Nevada with a fully permitted underground mine and a 400 ton per day mill facility and a 100% interest of the Manhattan Property situated adjacent and proximal to the Goldwedge property.

Scorpio Gold also holds 100% interest in the Mineral Ridge gold project located in Esmeralda County, Nevada.

The technical information contained within this release has been reviewed and approved by independent geological consultant, Mohan R Vulimiri, M.Sc., P.Geo., a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
SCORPIO GOLD CORPORATION

Brian Lock,
CEO & Director

For further information contact:

Brian Lock, CEO
Tel: (604) 889-2543
Email: block@scorpiogold.com

Diane Zerga, General Manager
Tel: (775) 401-1637
Email: dzerga@scorpiogold.com

Anthony Simone, Investor Relations
Tel: (416) 881-5154
Email: ir@scorpiogold.com

Website: www.scorpiogold.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

The Company relies on litigation protection for forward-looking statements. This news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on the Company’s current expectations and estimates. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as “plan”, “expect”, “project”, “intend”, “believe”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “suggest”, “indicate” and other similar words or statements that certain events or conditions “may” or “will” occur, and include, without limitation, statements regarding the Company’s plans with respect to the exploration of its Manhattan Mine property. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from estimated or anticipated events or results implied or expressed in such forward-looking statements, including risks involved in mineral exploration programs and those risk factors outlined in the Company’s Management Discussion and Analysis as filed on SEDAR. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such statements due to the inherent uncertainty thereof.





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Scorpio Gold Reports 21.26 g/t Gold over 18.3 m Near-Surface including 57.74 g/t over 4.6 m at the Manhattan Mine Property, Nevada VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Scorpio Gold Corporation (“Scorpio Gold” or the “Company”) (TSXV: SGN) is pleased to provide an update of its surface RC drilling program at the Manhattan West and East pits of the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
RCI Banque: 2021 Half-yearly Financial Report has been made available
STMicroelectronics Announces Mass-Market Availability of ST4SIM GSMA-compliant eSIMs for M2M ...
Capgemini Press release// Capgemini becomes Worldwide Partner of Rugby World Cup France 2023 and ...
Bone Therapeutics SA reacts to the press release issued by Hybrigenics
Innate Pharma Announces Conference Call and Webcast for First Half 2021 Business Update
The DIAC "Half-Year Financial Report 2021”  has been made available is now available
Icelandair Group hf.: Traffic Data August 2021
Decisions taken in the extraordinary general meeting of shareholders of LITGRID AB
Gentex erweitert mit Übernahme von Guardian Optical Technologies seine Funktionen zur Überwachung ...
ProQR Announces Virtual Presentation at EURETINA 2021
Titel
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
Verisk’s AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for Hurricane Ida Will Range from USD 17 Billion ...
Ashland announces $450 million accelerated share repurchase program
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation Completes $40 Million Bought Deal Financing
Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. Announces Sonder Fulfillment’s Successful Entry into the Mexico ...
Gulf Island Provides Operational Update Following Hurricane Ida
ALYI Electric Motorcycle Business Expected To Generate First $1 Million Or More In Revenue This ...
AC Immune CEO Andrea Pfeifer Receives First SEF.WomenAward for CEO of the Year
Titel
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
Verisk’s AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for Hurricane Ida Will Range from USD 17 Billion ...
Ashland announces $450 million accelerated share repurchase program
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation Completes $40 Million Bought Deal Financing
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. Announces Sonder Fulfillment’s Successful Entry into the Mexico ...
Gulf Island Provides Operational Update Following Hurricane Ida
ALYI Electric Motorcycle Business Expected To Generate First $1 Million Or More In Revenue This ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...