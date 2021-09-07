ELMS Announces Successful Completion of Next Critical Milestone for Start of Production

TROY, Mich., Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: ELMS or ELMSW) (“ELMS” or “the Company”), a pure-play commercial electric vehicle (“EV”) company focused on redefining productivity for the last mile, today announced that it successfully completed structural confirmation impact testing for its Urban Delivery commercial class 1 vehicle. With this phase complete, the body design has been frozen. Testing took place at the NHTSA validated Calspan facility in Buffalo, NY.

James Taylor, ELMS CEO, said, “Passing these tests is not only a testament to our ability to design and engineer leading safety systems specific to commercial EVs, but it is also a critical milestone as we move towards full regulatory approvals, production and delivering our first vehicles to customers.”

“Incorporating our all new, ELMS-engineered, patented, front bumper energy absorption system along with a series of structural reinforcements allowed the Urban Delivery to meet federal safety testing standards,” added Praveen Cherian, ELMS Vice President of Engineering. “I am extremely pleased with the results of the confirmation test and proud of our global engineering development team at ELMS for their innovative thinking and methods that helped us deliver robust results in a very compressed timeline. This was certainly no ordinary achievement especially being the first Commercial Class 1 EV engineered for the US market.”

ELMS plans to launch introduction models of the Urban Delivery electric vehicle in the U.S. market beginning late in the third quarter. Production will occur at the Company’s plant in Mishawaka, Indiana.

About Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc.

Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: ELMS) is focused on defining a new era in which commercial vehicles run clean as connected and customized solutions that make our customers’ businesses more efficient and profitable. ELMS’ first vehicle, the Urban Delivery, is anticipated to be the first Class 1 commercial electric vehicle in the U.S. market. The company is headquartered in Troy, Michigan. For more information, please visit www.electriclastmile.com .