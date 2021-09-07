checkAd

Global WholeHealth Partners Corp (OTC GWHP), Gains Approval in the Ability to Sell Through Shopify’s Multibillion Dollar Online Platform as Stated in 8k Filing 08/05/21

SAN CLEMENTE, CA, Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Global WholeHealth Partners Corp (OTC: GWHP), a multinational supplier of over 70+ FDA Approved Diagnostic Tests, announces approval to open an online store with Shopify’s multibillion dollar online platform. 

With 44 million active buyers, Shopify’s online store offers Global Wholehealth Partners Corporation a massive potential for broad visibility for its line of over-the-counter tests, including pregnancy, ovulation, drug, colorectal cancer, and glucose. Because of the unique platform of Shopify, Global will be able to sell both OTC and Professional Tests online.

“Gaining the approval for this deal with the Shopify could prove to be very lucrative for Global Wholehealth Partners and its shareholders as this could potentially put us in right front of a massive audience of active buyers,” said Charles Strongo, CEO of Global WholeHealth Partners Corp (OTC: GWHP). Global has now been approved and is preparing the marketing and design to be on Walmart Online, Amazon, Ebay Market and Shopify. The retail industry has moved to online and now Global is covering all the major players in the online segment.

“The Drug Testing Market alone is expected to be almost $12 Billion per year by 2028,” Strongo stated.

“The Pregnancy Testing and Ovulation Testing Markets are also showing signs of consistent steady growth,” reiterated Strongo.

Drug Testing Market Size is expected to be worth $11.7 Billion By 2028

In a press release published by Grand View Research, Inc. on May 31, 2021, below, their report states that the Drug Testing Market Size is expected to be worth $11.7 Billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 4.9%.  The introduction of innovative tests, stringent regulation mandating drug testing, and growing substance abuse & addiction are some of the factors anticipated to foster market growth during the forecast period.

Drug Testing Market Size Worth $11.7 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 4.9%: Grand View Research, Inc. (prnewswire.com)

The Global Pregnancy Testing Market Size is Estimated to be Worth $1.74 Billion by 2026

According to a recent report by Market Data Forecast, the global pregnancy testing market size is estimated to be worth $1.36 Billion in 2021. Furthermore, it is forecasted to grow to $1.74 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.10%.

Pregnancy Testing kits are medical devices that are used to identify early signs of pregnancy in women. The device detects a little HCG (Human Chorionic Gonadotropin; female pregnancy hormone), which grows within the human body during the early weeks of development. The level of HCG in the blood doubles every 2 to 3 days in the early days of pregnancy, indicating that the pregnancy is progressing. Thus, the presence of HCG over a certain level indicates pregnancy.  Testing kits are widely used in families, gynecological clinics, and hospitals. 

