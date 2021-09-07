Akoustis to Attend the Piper Sandler Global Technology Conference on September 13, 2021

Charlotte, N.C., Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKTS) (“Akoustis” or the “Company”), an integrated device manufacturer (IDM) of patented bulk acoustic wave (BAW) high-band RF filters for mobile and other wireless applications, announced today that senior management will attend the Piper Sandler Global Technology Conference on Monday, September 13, 2021.

Meetings will take place virtually given the ongoing call for social distancing due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Investors that would like to schedule a meeting with Akoustis management should contact their Piper Sandler representative or Akoustis’ investor relations at ir@akoustis.com .