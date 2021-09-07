IGM Biosciences to Participate in Three Upcoming Investor Conferences

checkAd

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IGM Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: IGMS), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on creating and developing engineered IgM antibodies, today announced that management will participate in three upcoming investor conferences:

  • Citi 16th Annual BioPharma Virtual Conference on Thursday, September 9
  • Fireside chat at the Morgan Stanley 19th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Monday, September 13 at 2:45 p.m. EDT
  • Fireside chat at Baird’s 2021 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference on Tuesday, September 14 at 2:35 p.m. EDT

A live webcast of the Morgan Stanley fireside chat will be available on the “Events and Presentations” page in the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at https://investor.igmbio.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Company’s website for 90 days following the presentation.

About IGM Biosciences, Inc.
Headquartered in Mountain View, California, IGM Biosciences is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on creating and developing engineered IgM antibodies. Since 2010, IGM Biosciences has worked to overcome the manufacturing and protein engineering hurdles that have limited the therapeutic use of IgM antibodies. Through its efforts, IGM Biosciences has created a proprietary IgM technology platform for the development of IgM antibodies for those clinical indications where their inherent properties may provide advantages as compared to IgG antibodies.

Contact:

Argot Partners
David Pitts
212-600-1902
igmbio@argotpartners.com





