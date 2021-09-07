EV Battery Tech Unveils First SmartWall to be Installed in Canada

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Extreme Vehicle Battery Technologies Corp. (the “ Company ” or “ EV Battery Tech ”) (CSE: ACDC ), together with its subsidiary IoniX Pro Battery Technologies Inc. (“ IoniX Pro ”), is pleased to announce the delivery of the first IoinX Pro Home SmartWall TM (the “ SmartWall ”) in Canada.

EV Battery Tech and IoniX Pro Celebrate the Delivery and Formal Unveiling of the First-Ever Home SmartWall to be installed in North America

Further to the Company’s news release dated August 24, 2021, announcing the completion of manufacturing of the SmartWall, the Company reports that the first SmartWall has now been delivered to a customer in Vancouver, British Columbia and is ready for installation . EV Battery Tech CEO, Bryson Goodwin, IoniX Pro Chief Innovation Officer, Robert Abenante, and EV Battery Tech Advisory Board member and Chief Engineer, Dr. Eric Pu, PhD., attended the official unveiling event in Vancouver.

“I am so proud of our team for working around the challenges of COVID-19 to bring this pivotal milestone to fruition, after launching the concept of this product only 8 months ago. It’s a phenomenal achievement by everyone involved.” commented Bryson Goodwin.

During the unveiling, Mr. Abenante and Dr. Pu explained the functions of the SmartWall and its patented Battery Management System that controls the device, allowing for revolutionary features such as adaptive energy learning and remote battery cell rebalancing.

“This year, we saw the SmartWall progress from concept to reality. This has truly been a remarkable journey and I’m thankful to everyone who assisted in achieving such a significant milestone for both EV Battery Tech and IoniX Pro.” stated Robert Abenante.

Watch the video introducing the IoniX Pro Home SmartWall here:

https://investorsscene.wistia.com/medias/hjw8o0ckfs

For more information on the product please visit www.ionixpro.com or visit www.evbattery.tech for Company information.

On behalf of the Company,

Bryson Goodwin,

Chief Executive Officer

About EV Battery Tech

Extreme Vehicle Battery Technologies Corp. is a blockchain and battery technology company with revolutionary, patented Battery Management Systems (BMS) designed to meet the growing demand for scalable, smart solutions for the rapidly growing Electric Vehicle (EV) and Energy Storage Solution (ESS) markets. The company has committed to assisting global recycling solutions by offering recycling initiatives using their technology to analyze and fully refurbish used batteries.