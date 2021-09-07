REPEAT - PowerTap Reports Breakthrough, Extracts “Lost” Hydrogen from Natural Gas Pipelines

Our landmark testing has demonstrated that the patented AES technology has an ability to store excess renewable electricity as hydrogen in natural gas pipelines. Currently, there is NO cost-effective solution to recover this hydrogen for commercial usage.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp (NEO: MOVE) (FWB: 2K6) (OTC: MOTNF) (“PowerTap” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that its 49 percent owned Advanced Electrolyzer Systems (“AES”), developed by Pinakin Patel and his team, a Company that has been a recipient of significant Federal grant awards for their many verticals, have now demonstrated substantial results in the new, novel and critical area of hydrogen recovery from natural gas pipelines.

Bench testing over a period of 5,000 hours has shown that the efficient extraction of hydrogen stored in natural gas pipelines is commercially viable with AES 'systems.

This both is a critical part of the solution to a major problem (grid instability) and creates a major new potential source of clean energy (hydrogen capture and storage) that heretofore has been discarded or uncapturable in an economic fashion.

In many jurisdictions globally, excess solar and wind power are leading to grid instability issues causing a lack of predictability and reliability for large-scale consumers of power. The current solution is “curtailment” of production, which is a very inefficient and expensive means of managing grid stability. The State of California alone has seen over USD $100 million in lost revenue due to the need to manage excess power within its electricity grid1. Further, California must pay neighboring states to remove excess green electricity at an enormous cost and burden.

Our solution, which applies worldwide, focuses on the “low hanging fruit” as AES technology can store this valuable excess electricity as hydrogen, within existing natural gas pipelines. “Recovering this hydrogen for reuse is a potentially multi-billion dollar market”, said Mr. Patel.

The hydrogen stored in the pipeline will be about 10% hydrogen content by volume without any significant modifications to existing infrastructure. Our advanced technology provides a cost-effective solution for extracting this “lost” hydrogen for higher value use in the emerging green transportation industry. The key value proposition offered by our technology is its ability to extract hydrogen at the point of use, thus eliminating the hydrogen transportation costs and associated safety issues.