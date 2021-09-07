checkAd

Pliant Therapeutics Reports Positive Interim Results from Phase 2a PET Imaging Clinical Trial in Patients with Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
07.09.2021, 13:00  |  56   |   |   

- Single dose administration of PLN-74809 achieved αvβ6 target engagement up to 98% in the lungs of IPF patients

- All doses achieved target engagement above the threshold for predicted anti-fibrotic activity, with an observed dose-response relationship

- PLN-74809 reached highly fibrotic regions of the lung and was bound to αvβ6 in IPF patients

- Data provide insight into potential anti-fibrotic activity of PLN-74809 at the doses being evaluated in the ongoing Phase 2a INTEGRIS-IPF trial

- Company to host conference call and webcast today at 8:00 a.m. ET

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: PLRX), a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of fibrosis, today announced positive interim results from a Phase 2a positron emission tomography (PET) imaging-based clinical trial of PLN-74809, an oral small molecule dual selective inhibitor of αvβ6vβ1, in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). Across four dose levels, all patients achieved greater than 50% target engagement after a single dose of PLN-74809. Target engagement of 50% was previously established in a Phase 1b trial as the threshold for predicted clinical anti-fibrotic effect. In addition, there was a dose- and plasma concentration-dependent response with the two highest doses approaching target saturation.

“We believe the high target engagement levels seen after the administration of just a single dose illustrate the potential of PLN-74809 to show a potent anti-fibrotic effect in our longer-term clinical trials,” said Éric Lefebvre, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of Pliant Therapeutics. “Furthermore, these data represent a significant step forward in our understanding of the potential anti-fibrotic activity of PLN-74809 and support the selected doses in our ongoing 12-week Phase 2a INTEGRIS-IPF trial.”

The ongoing Phase 2a open-label PET imaging clinical trial is designed to evaluate αvβ6 target engagement levels achieved by PLN-74809 when administered across single-doses of 60 mg, 120 mg, 240 mg or 320 mg in IPF patients. The trial is also evaluating safety, tolerability and pharmacokinetics. Patients undergo a PET scan prior to dosing and at four hours post-dose to evaluate target αvβ6 specific engagement. Images are analyzed for regions of high fibrotic activity, which are then evaluated for target engagement. Following completion of a standard washout period, patients may consent to receive a second dose of PLN-74809 at a different dose level followed by a second post-dose PET scan.

