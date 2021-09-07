checkAd

Mimecast Appoints Joe Mercurio Interim Chief Revenue Officer

Dino DiMarino Departing for New Opportunity

Search Process Underway to Identify Successor

LEXINGTON, Mass., Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ: MIME), a leading email security and cyber resilience company, today announced it has appointed Joe Mercurio Interim Chief Revenue Officer (CRO), effective October 5, 2021. This appointment follows the resignation of Chief Revenue Officer, Dino DiMarino, who will depart from the Company in early October to pursue another opportunity. Mr. DiMarino will work with Mr. Mercurio, supported by CEO Peter Bauer, CFO Rafe Brown as well as the existing global sales leadership team, to facilitate an orderly transition.

Mimecast has initiated a search to identify Mr. DiMarino’s successor with the assistance of the executive search firm Daversa Partners.

“I want to thank Dino for his many contributions to Mimecast,” stated Chief Executive Officer Peter Bauer. “Dino has played an important role in expanding our go-to-market presence over the past five years. Under his leadership, we have built a highly effective and experienced sales team that is strongly positioned to deliver on our key priorities.”

“I am proud to have been part of such a great company and to have led Mimecast’s talented and customer-focused sales organization,” Mr. DiMarino said. “Mimecast has great momentum, and I know the future is bright for the organization. I look forward to watching the Company’s continued success.”

“As we continue on our goal of becoming a $1 billion company in revenue, we are focused on identifying a strong go-to-market leader who will bring a deep background in scaling global sales teams,” said Mr. Bauer. “We are grateful to Joe for taking on the additional role of interim CRO. With his extensive knowledge of our company and the security landscape, we expect a smooth transition as we continue to focus on delivering for our customers and accelerating growth.”

Mr. Mercurio has been with Mimecast for more than four years, most recently as the Senior Vice President of Sales, North America. Mr. Mercurio has risen rapidly within Mimecast’s sales organization, having previously served as Vice President of Enterprise Sales, North America; Vice President of Commercial Sales, North America; and Sales Director, U.S. Central. Prior to Mimecast, Mr. Mercurio held multiple sales leadership positions at RSA Security and EMC.

