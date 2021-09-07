Enthusiast Gaming Acquires Addicting Games, Enters Casual Gaming Market
Acquisition expands reach in key gamer demographics, adds new revenue streams
TORONTO and LOS ANGELES, Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (“Enthusiast Gaming” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:EGLX) (TSX:EGLX), a media and content platform for video game and esports fans to connect and engage, is pleased to announce it has acquired Addicting Games, Inc (“Addicting Games”), an innovator in casual gaming, for approximately US$34.4 million (the “Acquisition”). The Acquisition delivers on Enthusiast Gaming’s buy and build growth strategy and expands the Company’s fan flywheel into casual gaming to own more monthly active users and viewers within the key Gen Z and Millennial demographics.
“I’m thrilled to announce the acquisition of Addicting Games, a pioneer in casual gaming with nearly twenty years of experience building a loyal audience of gamers,” said Adrian Montgomery, CEO of Enthusiast Gaming. “Addicting Games integrates with existing advertising and subscription revenue streams and unlocks new streams such as in-game purchases, and other affiliate type deals. At the same time, our media platforms and influencers will expand the reach of Addicting Games’ current titles. I look forward to welcoming the Addicting Games team to the Enthusiast Gaming family.”
Since the early 2000s, Addicting Games has helped to popularize casual gaming online, developing and distributing innovative games. Today, Addicting Games provides an extensive library of over 1,500 games to approximately ten million gamers monthly. Addicting Games’ audience spends over 15 minutes per average visit playing on titles spanning action, sports, puzzles, and more. Addicting Games offers subscriptions and in-app purchases on many of its properties.
Games, portals, and brands included in the Acquisition:
- Addicting Games (addictinggames.com)
- Shockwave (shockwave.com)
- TypeRacer (typeracer.com)
- ioGames Space (iogames.space)
- Little BIG Snake (littlebigsnake.com, iOS app, Android app)
- Diep.io (diep.io, iOS app, Android app)
- EV.io (ev.io, Windows, MacOS)
- Mope.io (mope.io, iOS app, Android app)
- MathGames (mathgames.com)
“We’re excited to join the Enthusiast Gaming family,” said Bill Karamouzis, CEO and Co-Founder of Addicting Games. “Combining Enthusiast Gaming’s scale and expertise with our properties and titles will increase engagement, drive new revenue opportunities, and provide the resources to develop new titles and fan experiences.”
