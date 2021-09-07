Enthusiast Gaming Acquires Addicting Games, Enters Casual Gaming Market

Acquisition expands reach in key gamer demographics, adds new revenue streams

TORONTO and LOS ANGELES, Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (“Enthusiast Gaming” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:EGLX) (TSX:EGLX), a media and content platform for video game and esports fans to connect and engage, is pleased to announce it has acquired Addicting Games, Inc (“Addicting Games”), an innovator in casual gaming, for approximately US$34.4 million (the “Acquisition”). The Acquisition delivers on Enthusiast Gaming’s buy and build growth strategy and expands the Company’s fan flywheel into casual gaming to own more monthly active users and viewers within the key Gen Z and Millennial demographics.

“I’m thrilled to announce the acquisition of Addicting Games, a pioneer in casual gaming with nearly twenty years of experience building a loyal audience of gamers,” said Adrian Montgomery, CEO of Enthusiast Gaming. “Addicting Games integrates with existing advertising and subscription revenue streams and unlocks new streams such as in-game purchases, and other affiliate type deals. At the same time, our media platforms and influencers will expand the reach of Addicting Games’ current titles. I look forward to welcoming the Addicting Games team to the Enthusiast Gaming family.”