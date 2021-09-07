Evelo Biosciences Appoints Iain McInnes, M.B.Ch.B, Ph.D, to Board of Directors
CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq:EVLO), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing a new modality of orally delivered medicines, today
announced the appointment of Iain McInnes, M.B.Ch.B, Ph.D., to its Board of Directors.
“We are pleased to welcome Iain, a world-renowned leader in rheumatology and clinical immunology, to our Board of Directors,” said Simba Gill, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Evelo. “Over the course of his career, Iain has played an instrumental role in developing new treatments for inflammatory diseases, leading research efforts to understand the key cellular and molecular pathways that drive these conditions, and participating in numerous clinical trials of novel biologic agents. His breadth of expertise will be critical as we progress our product portfolio in inflammatory diseases, advancing EDP1815 and EDP1867 through clinical development in psoriasis and atopic dermatitis and, ultimately, expanding into the many other related indications where inflammation is the underlying driver, and where we believe our novel platform of SINTAX medicines can deliver transformative benefit.”
Professor McInnes is a leader in the fields of rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis research, with extensive experience conducting research and leading clinical trials and research programs on an international scale. He currently serves as the Vice Principal and Head of College to the College of Medical, Veterinary and Life Sciences, Muirhead Professor of Medicine, and Honorary Consultant Rheumatologist at the University of Glasgow in Scotland. Professor McInnes is the editor-in-chief for Considerations in Medicine and an associate editor for Annals of the Rheumatic Diseases at the BMJ, one of the top-five most cited general medical journals. In addition, he is immediate Past President of the European Alliance of Associations for Rheumatology (EULAR), Chair of the Steering Committee for the Cytokine Signaling Forum, Fellow of the Royal Society of Edinburgh, and Fellow of the Academy of Medical Sciences. Professor McInnes holds his Ph.D., M.B.Ch.B. and B.Sc., all from the University of Glasgow. Professor McInnes is the recipient of several prestigious prizes in recognition of his work, including the Sir James Black Medal of the Royal Society of Edinburgh in 2017, the Heberden Medal of the British Society for Rheumatology in 2018, and the Carol-Nachman Prize for Rheumatology, Germany (the highest international award in rheumatology) in 2019. He was awarded a Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (CBE) for services to medicine by Her Majesty the Queen in 2019.
0 Kommentare