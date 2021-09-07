Evelo Biosciences Appoints Iain McInnes, M.B.Ch.B, Ph.D, to Board of Directors

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq:EVLO), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing a new modality of orally delivered medicines, today announced the appointment of Iain McInnes, M.B.Ch.B, Ph.D., to its Board of Directors.



“We are pleased to welcome Iain, a world-renowned leader in rheumatology and clinical immunology, to our Board of Directors,” said Simba Gill, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Evelo. “Over the course of his career, Iain has played an instrumental role in developing new treatments for inflammatory diseases, leading research efforts to understand the key cellular and molecular pathways that drive these conditions, and participating in numerous clinical trials of novel biologic agents. His breadth of expertise will be critical as we progress our product portfolio in inflammatory diseases, advancing EDP1815 and EDP1867 through clinical development in psoriasis and atopic dermatitis and, ultimately, expanding into the many other related indications where inflammation is the underlying driver, and where we believe our novel platform of SINTAX medicines can deliver transformative benefit.”