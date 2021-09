Talisker Intersects 1 g/t Au over 116.25m within 0.56 g/t over 441.2m Confirming 1,100m Continuous Vertical Panel at Pioneer

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 7, 2021 / Talisker Resources Ltd. (" Talisker " or the " Company ") ( TSX:TSK | OTCQX:TSKFF ) is pleased to announce results from drill holes SB-2021-048 and SB2021-055 at its 100% owned flagship Bralorne Gold …

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 7, 2021 / Talisker Resources Ltd. (" Talisker " or the " Company ") ( TSX:TSK | OTCQX:TSKFF ) is pleased to announce results from drill holes SB-2021-048 and SB2021-055 at its 100% owned flagship Bralorne Gold Project. These holes are the fourth and fifth holes drilled by Talisker this year in the recently discovered bulk-tonnage mineralization at Pioneer, located 2 kilometres to the south-east of the Bralorne township. Talisker continues to drill high grade vein resource at Bralorne.

Hole SB-2021-048 intersected 1g/t over 116.25m within a larger intercept of 0.56g/t over 441.2m

Hole SB-2021-048 was drilled to test down-dip continunity from previously released hole SB-2021-040 that intercepted 1.02 g/t over 114.15m. Results released today extend continunity 600 metres down-dip from hole 40.

Hole SB-2021-055 intersected 0.68 g/t over 51.50m including 0.80 g/t over 34.55m. Three voids were intercepted as part of this interval and correspond with stopes from previously mined veins.

Hole SB-2021-055 was drilled to test the up-dip continunity of hole SB-2021-026 that intersected 1.17 g/t Au over 106.75m. Results released today extend continunity 130 m down-dip from hole 26.

Combined, holes SB-2021-026, SB-2021-030, SB-2021-040, SB-2021-048 and SB-2021-055 confirm an 1,100m continuous vertical panel of mineralisation from surface.

Stepout hole SB-2021-025, drilled 200 metres to the south-east of these holes is expected to be released to market shortly.

Stepout hole SB-2021-063, drilled 200 metres to the north-west of these holes is completed and at the laboratory awaiting assay.

"The results from these holes confirm the consistency of the mineralization encountered at Pioneer over broad intervals," commented Terry Harbort, Chief Executive Officer of Talisker, who added, "We are progressing aggressively with this new discovery drilling multiple 200m stepouts along the 3.2 kilometre strike length to the northwest to define the mineralized footprint at Pioneer."

A total of 54,500 m have been drilled this year out of a planned and fully funded 100,000 metre diamond drill program. Since acquiring the Bralorne Gold Project, Talisker has completed 76,700 m of drilling. Five drill rigs are currently active at the Bralorne Gold Project. There are currently 29 holes consisting of 11,451 samples at the assay laboratory and are expected to be received by the Company shortly.

Table 1: Received and Pending Intercepts with Visible Gold Count and Vein Count Drill Hole Intrusive Intercept Thickness (m) Visible Gold Count Major Veins Minor Veins Count Assay Results Gram-meters Section Line Closest to Collar SB-2021-26 108 3 14 166 1.17g/t over 106.75m 124.90 515,600 E SB-2021-30 130 3 9 188 0.80g/t over 130.9m 104.72 515,600 E SB-2021-40 440 12 22 613 1.02g/t over 114.15m 116.43 515,600 E SB-2021-48 790 9 111 1331 1.0g/t over 116.25m 116.25 515,650 E SB-2021-55 40 1 13 90 0.68g/t over 51.50 35.02 515,600 E SB-2021-60 101 0 7 208 Results Pending 515,550 E SB-2021-63 120 4 4 385 Results Pending 515,550 E SB-2021-66 177 0 9 490 Results Pending 515,450 E SB-2021-69 432 9 30 875 Results Pending 515,300 E SB-2021-70 200 1 10 612 Results Pending 515,250 E SB-2021-72 625 3 41 1263 Results Pending 515,200 E SB-2021-075 Drilling Now 1* 18* 614* Drilling Now 515,050 E SB-2021-076 227 2 18 421 Results Pending 515,050 E SB-2021-078 Drilling Now 0* 19* 422* Drilling Now 515,250 E SB-2021-080 Drilling Now 0* 2* 42* Drilling Now 515,050 E * Diamond drill hole currently in progress, data collected to 2021-09-02.

SB-2021-048

Pioneer Block

Complete preliminary results have been received for this hole.

The New Bulk Zone was intersected within the granite at 828.8m and produced 1.0 g/t gold over 116.25m, within a larger intercept of 0.56 g/t gold over 441.2m.

This hole drilled to a final depth of 11415.5 m on July 17, 2021.