RedHill Biopharma's Opaganib Demonstrates Significant Decrease of Kidney Fibrosis

COVID-19 and long COVID patients are at increased risk of developing kidney damage - Opaganib significantly decreased kidney fibrosis in a preclinical in vivo model - Renal fibrosis is a progressive process which occurs in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) and can ultimately lead to end-stage renal failure - Opaganib is a novel, late clinical-stage oral pill drug candidate with dual anti-inflammatory and antiviral activity and has already demonstrated strong inhibition against variants of concern, including Delta - The global 475-patient Phase 2/3 study with opaganib oral pill in hospitalized COVID-19 patients has completed treatment and follow up phase, with top-line results upcoming

Kidney fibrosis generally leads to loss of tissue function and subsequent organ failure, with high mortality rate. New therapeutic small molecules to modulate fibrosis are urgently needed. The aim of the in vivo efficacy study was to verify the effect of opaganib on kidney inflammation and fibrosis in a unilateral ureteral obstruction (UUO) model - a well characterized model for renal fibrosis. Results from the study showed that opaganib significantly decreased renal fibrosis.

"A final, common pathway in chronic kidney disease is fibrosis, the formation of internal scar tissue, which can cause devastating effects and can ultimately lead to end-stage kidney failure. This new preclinical data, demonstrating opaganib's ability to decrease kidney fibrosis, along with its observed anti-inflammatory properties, positions opaganib as a potential novel therapy for the millions of patients suffering from chronic kidney disease and potentially extends to COVID-19 patients with Acute Kidney Injury (AKI) who are at risk of developing renal fibrosis," said Reza Fathi, PhD., RedHill's Senior VP, R&D. "Kidney injury and its associated progression to fibrosis is an important facet in both the acute phase of COVID-19 and in long COVID. Recent research has shown that after acute kidney injury, which we know can be a result of COVID-19 infection, the kidneys often fail to repair themselves properly and that sphingosine kinase-2 (SK2), which is inhibited by opaganib, is part of this process. These findings provide further support for the extensive work we are doing with opaganib in COVID-19. With the upcoming readout, we expect to learn more about kidney outcomes from hospitalized COVID-19 patients treated with opaganib in our global Phase 2/3 study."