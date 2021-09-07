checkAd

Moda Midstream and EnCap Flatrock Midstream Agree to Sell Moda Ingleside Energy Center and Other Assets to Enbridge for $3 Billion

Liquids terminaling and logistics company Moda Midstream, LLC (“Moda”) and Moda’s financial sponsor EnCap Flatrock Midstream (“EFM”) today announced they have entered into a definitive agreement to sell the Moda Ingleside Energy Center (“MIEC”) and other Moda assets to Enbridge Inc. (NYSE, TSX: ENB) for an enterprise value, net of working capital and cash, of approximately $3 billion, subject to closing adjustments.

Moda Ingelside Energy Center (Photo: Business Wire)

Located in Ingleside, Texas, MIEC is the nation’s largest crude export terminal by volume, having loaded more than 25 percent of all U.S. Gulf Coast crude exports in 2020. MIEC has an aggregate storage capacity of more than 15 million barrels and an export capacity of 1.6 million barrels per day. The asset serves as a critical link connecting Permian and Eagle Ford production to international markets. MIEC’s proximity to open water combined with its very large crude carrier (VLCC) capability and rapid loading rates position it globally as one of the most important export facilities in the world. MIEC provides customers an unparalleled advantage due to its wellhead-to-water access and direct connectivity to next-generation long-haul crude pipelines, including Cactus I, Cactus II, Gray Oak, EPIC and the Harvest Ingleside pipeline.

Other assets included in the transaction are Moda’s Taft Terminal located near MIEC; a minority, non-operating interest in the Cactus II Pipeline; a 100 percent interest in Moda’s Viola Pipeline; and Moda’s St. James Development Project, a brownfield joint-development opportunity to build independent third-party logistics solutions for customers in the St. James, Louisiana, area. Both the Cactus II and Viola pipelines connect to MIEC.

At closing, Moda Executive Vice President, COO and Founder Javier del Olmo will join Enbridge as Vice President, USGC Terminaling Operations. Key Moda personnel and the entire MIEC team will join Mr. del Olmo at Enbridge as the core of the new USGC Terminaling team in Enbridge’s Liquids Pipelines business unit. The transaction is subject to customary regulatory approvals and closing conditions and is expected to close by the end of this year.

