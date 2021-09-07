checkAd

Flora Growth Receives 2021 Commercial Export Quota of 7,900kg of Psychoactive (THC) Cannabis Flower From Colombian Government

Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ: FLGC) (“Flora” or the “Company”), a leading all-outdoor cultivator and manufacturer of global cannabis products and brands, is pleased to announce that it has received its 2021 export quota from the Colombian Technical Quotas Group (“TQG”) to cultivate up to 7,900 kilograms of high-THC cannabis dried flower for direct sale or processing into derivative products for export to international markets.

“We have been eagerly anticipating and preparing for this announcement by cloning thousands of plants which we currently have in propagation waiting to be transferred into our fields. While awaiting this quota, we were focused on optimizing our cultivation strategy and demonstrating our industry-leading production costs of just US$0.06 per gram, while continuing to build out our facilities and applying for third party certifications,” said Javier Franco, VP of Agriculture of Flora. “While we prioritize planting the new high-THC cultivars, it’s also important to note we are actively harvesting our high-CBD crops, and anticipate that this harvest will create a robust pipeline of cannabis derivatives for Flora to use across its premium brands and products, as well as for export to multiple international markets.”

Management believes that the new 2021 export quota allocation that Flora has been provided to cultivate, process, and distribute high-THC cannabis dried flower and derivatives, will be sufficient to meet the international demand for Flora’s product for the remainder of 2021 and at the onset of 2022. Flora previously announced agreements with Kiricann and Evergreen Pharmacare to supply dried flower and derivatives for distribution in Africa and the EU, as well as to Australia, respectively. Additionally, the Company announced that it intends to make a strategic investment into Hoshi International, which will establish Flora as a preferred supplier to Hoshi’s two EU processing facilities, located in Malta and Portugal.

“This is a significant milestone for the Company and represents a major opportunity to export our high-margin, high-THC goods to legal markets around the world,” said Jason Warnock, Chief Revenue Officer of Flora. “It’s also important to note that this quota is for THC cannabis products as Flora does not require any quota for non-psychoactive cannabis (high-CBD) flower or derivatives.”

About Flora Growth Corp.

Flora is a cannabis company that leverages natural, cost-effective cultivation practices to supply cannabis derivatives to its diverse business divisions of cosmetics, hemp textiles, and food and beverage. As the operator of one of the largest outdoor cultivation facilities, Flora strives to market a higher-quality premium product at below market prices. By prioritizing natural ingredients and value-chain sustainability across its portfolio, Flora creates premium products that help consumers restore and thrive. Visit www.floragrowth.ca or follow @floragrowthcorp on social for more information.

03.09.21Flora Lab Receives GMP Certification For Manufacturing Cosmetic Products Demonstrating Operational Excellence And Enabling Global Export Of Product Portfolio
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
24.08.21Flora Growth Closes Investment in Hoshi, Provides Clear Expected Pathway To European Distribution
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
19.08.21Flora Growth Reports H1 2021 Financial Results and Provides Guidance for H2 Revenue Anticipated Between US$9-11M
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
17.08.21Flora Growth Signs Agreement To Acquire Industry-Leading Vessel Brand, Entering Luxury Cannabis Consumer Technology Segment
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
12.08.21Flora Growth Corp. Applauds Nasdaq Board Diversity Initiative, Appoints Lead Scientific Advisor, Dr. Annabelle Manalo-Morgan, PhD to its Board of Directors
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
10.08.21Flora Growth Fulfills Initial Purchase Order of Appx. US$1.1M to Largest Colombian Food and Beverage Distributor
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten