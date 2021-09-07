checkAd

TILT to Participate in Upcoming Conferences in September 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
07.09.2021, 13:06  |  59   |   |   

PHOENIX, Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TILT Holdings Inc. (“TILT" or the “Company”) (NEO:TILT) (OTCQX: TLLTF), a global provider of cannabis business solutions that include inhalation technologies, cultivation, manufacturing, processing, brand development and retail, will be participating at three upcoming conferences in September 2021:

  • Beacon Cannabis Conference is being held on September 9, 2021. The Company will host institutional investors for 1x1 meetings.
  • Echelon Cannabis Conference: Exploring Underappreciated Opportunities in U.S. Cannabis is being held on September 22, 2021. Investors can watch TILT’s CEO Gary Santo present here.
  • Business of Cannabis Conference: New York will be held on September 29, 2021 at the Rockefeller Center in New York City. CEO Gary Santo will be speaking at this first joint event between Business of Cannabis and Prohibition Partners, which will feature 300+ cannabis industry leaders from across the country.

For more information about the conferences or to schedule a 1x1 meeting with management, please contact your respective conference representative.

To learn more about TILT, please visit www.tiltholdings.com.

About TILT

TILT helps cannabis businesses build brands. Through a portfolio of companies providing technology, hardware, cultivation and production, TILT services brands and cannabis retailers across 36 states in the U.S., as well as Canada, Israel, Mexico, South America and the European Union. TILT’s core businesses include Jupiter Research LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary and leader in the vaporization segment focused on hardware design, research, development and manufacturing; and cannabis operations, Commonwealth Alternative Care, Inc. in Massachusetts, Standard Farms LLC in Pennsylvania and Standard Farms Ohio, LLC in Ohio, and its partnership with the Shinnecock Indian Nation in New York. TILT is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. For more information, visit www.tiltholdings.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

Taylor Allison
investors@tiltholdings.com 

Media Contact:

Juliet Fairbrither
MATTIO Communications
juliet@mattio.com  





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

TILT to Participate in Upcoming Conferences in September 2021 PHOENIX, Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - TILT Holdings Inc. (“TILT" or the “Company”) (NEO:TILT) (OTCQX: TLLTF), a global provider of cannabis business solutions that include inhalation technologies, cultivation, manufacturing, processing, brand …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
RCI Banque: 2021 Half-yearly Financial Report has been made available
STMicroelectronics Announces Mass-Market Availability of ST4SIM GSMA-compliant eSIMs for M2M ...
Capgemini Press release// Capgemini becomes Worldwide Partner of Rugby World Cup France 2023 and ...
Bone Therapeutics SA reacts to the press release issued by Hybrigenics
Innate Pharma Announces Conference Call and Webcast for First Half 2021 Business Update
The DIAC "Half-Year Financial Report 2021”  has been made available is now available
Icelandair Group hf.: Traffic Data August 2021
Decisions taken in the extraordinary general meeting of shareholders of LITGRID AB
Gentex erweitert mit Übernahme von Guardian Optical Technologies seine Funktionen zur Überwachung ...
ProQR Announces Virtual Presentation at EURETINA 2021
Titel
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
Verisk’s AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for Hurricane Ida Will Range from USD 17 Billion ...
Ashland announces $450 million accelerated share repurchase program
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation Completes $40 Million Bought Deal Financing
Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. Announces Sonder Fulfillment’s Successful Entry into the Mexico ...
Gulf Island Provides Operational Update Following Hurricane Ida
ALYI Electric Motorcycle Business Expected To Generate First $1 Million Or More In Revenue This ...
AC Immune CEO Andrea Pfeifer Receives First SEF.WomenAward for CEO of the Year
Titel
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
Verisk’s AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for Hurricane Ida Will Range from USD 17 Billion ...
Ashland announces $450 million accelerated share repurchase program
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation Completes $40 Million Bought Deal Financing
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. Announces Sonder Fulfillment’s Successful Entry into the Mexico ...
Gulf Island Provides Operational Update Following Hurricane Ida
ALYI Electric Motorcycle Business Expected To Generate First $1 Million Or More In Revenue This ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...