TILT to Participate in Upcoming Conferences in September 2021

PHOENIX, Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TILT Holdings Inc. (“TILT" or the “Company”) ( NEO:TILT ) ( OTCQX: TLLTF ), a global provider of cannabis business solutions that include inhalation technologies, cultivation, manufacturing, processing, brand development and retail, will be participating at three upcoming conferences in September 2021:



is being held on September 9, 2021. The Company will host institutional investors for 1x1 meetings. Echelon Cannabis Conference: Exploring Underappreciated Opportunities in U.S. Cannabis is being held on September 22, 2021. Investors can watch TILT’s CEO Gary Santo present here .

Business of Cannabis Conference: New York will be held on September 29, 2021 at the Rockefeller Center in New York City. CEO Gary Santo will be speaking at this first joint event between Business of Cannabis and Prohibition Partners, which will feature 300+ cannabis industry leaders from across the country.



For more information about the conferences or to schedule a 1x1 meeting with management, please contact your respective conference representative.