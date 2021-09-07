Origin Materials Recognized as Global Sustainability Leader by Business Intelligence Group

checkAd

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
Origin Materials, Inc. (“Origin” or “Origin Materials”) (NASDAQ: ORGN, ORGNW), the world’s leading carbon negative materials company, announced today that it has been awarded The Sustainability Leadership Award by the Business Intelligence Group’s 2021 Sustainability Awards program.

The Sustainability Awards honor those who have made sustainability an integral part of their business practice. The award assessment process aims to determine the value of the given sustainability goal, as well as what makes the company’s approach unique and what success they have had in achieving their goal. Origin Materials received the award for its patented, category-leading breakthrough technology built around converting low-cost, non-food feedstock into decarbonized, supply chain ready materials.

“Now more than ever, companies must leverage their collective expertise to make the shared vision of net-zero carbon a reality. Origin’s mission is to enable the world’s transition to sustainable materials as the leading carbon negative materials company. Recognition by the Business Intelligence Group is a testament to our long-term commitment to sustainability and is validation of our mission,” said Origin Materials co-CEO Rich Riley. “We are honored to be recognized alongside so many incredible companies and to accept this award.”

“We are proud to reward and recognize Origin Materials for their sustainability efforts,” said Maria Jimenez, Chief Nominations Officer, Business Intelligence Group. “It was clear to our judges that their vision and strategy will continue to deliver results toward a cleaner, more sustainable world. Congratulations!”

For-profit and not-for-profit organizations of all sizes and across all industries were considered for the Sustainability Leadership Award, with only 20 honorees recognized with an award. Past honorees of the BIG Sustainability Awards include PepsiCo, Procter & Gamble, John Deere, General Motors, Dow and Bausch & Lomb. For a full list of award winners, visit: URL.

About Origin Materials

Headquartered in West Sacramento, Origin Materials is the world's leading carbon negative materials company. Origin’s mission is to enable the world’s transition to sustainable materials. Over the past 10 years, Origin has developed a platform for turning the carbon found in inexpensive, plentiful, non-food biomass such as sustainable wood residues into useful materials while capturing carbon in the process. Origin’s patented technology platform can help revolutionize the production of a wide range of end products, including clothing, textiles, plastics, packaging, car parts, tires, carpeting, toys, and more with a ~$1 trillion addressable market. In addition, Origin’s technology platform is expected to provide stable pricing largely decoupled from the petroleum supply chain, which is exposed to more volatility than supply chains based on sustainable wood residues. Origin’s patented drop-in core technology, economics and carbon impact are supported by a growing list of major global customers and investors.

