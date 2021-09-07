checkAd

Trigon Closes First Tranche of Private Placement Financing

Autor: Accesswire
07.09.2021, 13:15  |  18   |   |   

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATESTORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 7, 2021 / Trigon Metals Inc. (TSX-V:TM) ("Trigon" or the "Company") has closed a non-brokered first tranche (the "First …

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 7, 2021 / Trigon Metals Inc. (TSX-V:TM) ("Trigon" or the "Company") has closed a non-brokered first tranche (the "First Tranche") of its previously announced private placement of units (the "Offering"). The Company issued 9,602,500 units (the "Units") pursuant to the First Tranche at a price of $0.40 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $3,841,000.

Each Unit is comprised of one common share of Trigon (a "Share") and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to acquire one Share at a price of $0.50 for a period of 24 months following the date hereof, subject to an acceleration provision whereby in the event that at any time after the expiry of the statutory hold period, the Shares trade at $0.75 or higher on the TSX Venture Exchange for a period of 30 consecutive days, the Company shall have the right to accelerate the expiry date of the Warrants to the date that is 30 days after the Company issues a news release announcing that it has elected to exercise the acceleration right.

Closing of the Offering is expected to occur in two tranches. The second tranche of the financing is expected to close on or before September 16, 2021 (the "Second Tranche").
The Second Tranche remains subject to a number of conditions, including receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. In connection with the First Tranche, the Company paid cash finder's fees of $217,630 and issued 544,075 finder's warrants (the "Finder Warrants") to eligible finders. Each Finder Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to acquire one Share at a price of $0.40 for a period of 24 months following the date hereof.

All securities issued in connection with the First Tranche will be subject to a statutory hold period of four-months and one-day.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering for the recommencement of mining at the Kombat mine and for working capital and general corporate purposes.

Trigon Metals Inc.

Trigon is a publicly traded Canadian exploration and development company with its core business focused on copper and silver holdings in mine-friendly African jurisdictions. Currently the company has operations in Namibia and Morocco. In Namibia, the Company holds an 80% interest in five mining licences in the Otavi Mountainlands, an area of Namibia widely recognized for its high-grade copper deposits, where the Company is focused on exploration and re-development of the previously producing Kombat mine. In Morocco, the Company is the holder of the Silver Hill project, a highly prospective copper and silver exploration project.

For further information, contact:

Jed Richardson
+1 647 276 6002
jed.richardson@trigonmetals.com

Website: www.trigonmetals.com

Cautionary Notes

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements. These statements include statements regarding the Offering, the expected use of proceeds of the Offering and the Company's future plans and objectives. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially because of factors discussed in the management discussion and analysis section of our interim and most recent annual financial statements or other reports and filings with the TSX Venture Exchange and applicable Canadian securities regulations. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable laws.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

SOURCE: Trigon Metals, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/662955/Trigon-Closes-First-Tranche-of-Priva ...




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Trigon Closes First Tranche of Private Placement Financing NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATESTORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 7, 2021 / Trigon Metals Inc. (TSX-V:TM) ("Trigon" or the "Company") has closed a non-brokered first tranche (the "First …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Silver Elephant Announces Private Placement Offering of Up To 15,000,000 Common Shares for Gross ...
iZafe Group Invites Shareholders and Others to a Q&A Session Following the Publication of the ...
Trilogy International Partners Issues Common Stock in Redemption of Subsidiary's Class C Units
PureCycle Technologies to Present at the 10th Annual Gateway Conference on September 8, 2021
Dosell Consumer Ready for Broad Launch after Successful Pilot Project
RedHill Biopharma Ltd Announces New Movantik Analyses at PAINWeek
Gratomic Provides Update on Pre-Feasibility Study, Independent Lab Results, and the Aukam Vein ...
SPI Energy Launches Amazon Store for its Expanding Solar4America Branded Product Portfolio
SolGold PLC Announces Rationalisation of Regional Exploration Portfolio
TESVOLT GmbH: Tesvolt: Strong Business Performance in First Half of 2021 and Booming International ...
Titel
Cielo Signs Letter of Intent for Offtake Agreement, Provides Operational Update and Announces ...
Empower Clinics Responds to Health Canada Classification
Canadian Overseas Petroleum Reports Q2 2021 Results and Operations Update
Petroteq Receives Confirmation of Proof of Funds From Bidder
Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firms ISS and Glass Lewis Recommend Support.com Shareholders ...
AdvanceTC Technical Datasheet Reveals Its Smart Phone is Able to Connect to Low Earth Orbit ...
IotaComm Provides Update on its Financial Reporting Status
Jaguar Health, Inc. Announces 1-for-3 Reverse Stock Split
Victory Provides Updates on Potential for Larger System with Loner Property, Additional Claims ...
Scotch Creek Ventures Inc. Announces Strategic Public Spinoff Plan to Create Shareholder Value
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Petroteq Energy Announces Sale of Additional Load of Oil
Support.com Provides Update on Merger Transaction Process
EHT Enters into 50/50 Joint Venture with Cinergex Solutions to Manufacture and Assemble Innovative ...
EV Biologics NFT Dividend Information
Support.com Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Cielo Announces Appointments to Its Board of Directors and Addition to Senior Management Team and ...
ROK Resources Files Financial Results and Management Discussion & Analysis for the Second Quarter ...
Cielo Announces the Closing of the Purchase of the Fort Saskatchewan Industrial Site and CDN$12m ...
Jumia Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...