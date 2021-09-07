Silver Spruce Reports Assays from Phase 1 Drilling at El Mezquite Au-Ag Project, Sonora, Mexico

Silver Spruce Resources Inc. ("Silver Spruce" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the receipt of assays from the first ten holes of its Phase 1 exploration drilling at the El Mezquite Au-Ag property ("El Mezquite" or the "Property"). A total of …

BEDFORD, NS / ACCESSWIRE / September 7, 2021 / (TSXV:SSE) - Silver Spruce Resources Inc. ("Silver Spruce" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the receipt of assays from the first ten holes of its Phase 1 exploration drilling at the El Mezquite Au-Ag property ("El Mezquite" or the "Property"). A total of 2,485 metres were drilled in twenty (20) holes covering eight collar locations.

Figure 1. El Mezquite property showing RC rig from Layne de Mexico

"We received favourable precious metal assays in nine of the first ten holes consistent with our exploration expectations for a low-grade, heap-leachable target with mineralization in the range of 0.1 g/t Au to 1.0 g/t Au. Thirty-one sampling intervals, ranging from surface to 146.4 metre depth downhole, are shown in Table 1, including up to five separate sections in one hole (MEZ-005), are reported from 0.1 g/t Au to 0.955 g/t Au. Discrete sections of >0.1 g/t Au with multiple samples reached a maximum of 4.58 metres. Silver values ranged from 1 g/t Ag to 241 g/t Ag and elevated Ag occurred commonly with higher Au and base metals. Au-Ag zoning or stacked mineralized structures could be indicated given no clear relationship of Ag to associated Au grades," stated Greg Davison, Silver Spruce Vice-President Exploration and Director. "The mineralized intervals, identified to date, reflect the thickness of the vein and structurally controlled surface showings. Of importance to the geochemical interpretation, the pathfinder elements (Hg, Cu, Pb, Zn, Sb and As) often displayed a well-defined metal halo, up to eighteen (18) metres in apparent thickness downhole, within and peripheral to the multiple gold and silver-bearing intervals and potentially are indicative of a significant precious metal mineralizing system. We look forward to the compilation of the 2D and 3D spatial interpretation of the assay results from these and the remaining drill holes, the latter of which were focused on gold-bearing surface exposures along interpreted structural lineaments."

Table 1. Select assay intervals (>0.1 g/t Au) for the Phase 1 drilling program (MEZ001-MEZ-010)

Foto: Accesswire

"The Phase 1 RC program (see Figure 2 and Table 2) comprised 20 holes with a combined depth of 2,485 metres and utilized eight drill pad locations focused around a 400m x 600m area with elevated precious metal values to 3.41 g/t Au and 387 g/t Ag. Collars were defined by several northeast-trending veins, structural lineaments and oxide/sulphide transitions interpreted from geological mapping, precious metal assays, multi-element geochemistry, alteration assemblages and coincident 3D IP chargeability anomalies," said Mr. Davison. "New targets for Phase 2 drilling are developing from our ongoing geological, hyperspectral, LANDSAT and LiDAR compilation."