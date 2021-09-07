In accordance with the article 14.1.2. of NASDAQ QMX Riga rules “On listing and trading of financial instruments on the markets regulated by the Exchange”, herewith we confirm that the newly elected Council member of JSC “Latvijas Gaze” Jurij Ivanov does not held any shares of JSC “Latvijas Gāze”

Supplementation to the Resolutions of the extraordinary general meeting of shareholders of JSC “Latvijas Gāze”, dated September 6, 2021

