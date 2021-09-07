BANGO PLC (“Bango”) Interim Results 

CAMBRIDGE, United Kingdom, Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bango (AIM: BGO), the global platform for data-driven commerce, today announces its unaudited interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2021 (“1H21”).

Revenue grew by 49% to £7.13M (1H20: £4.77M)





Adjusted EBITDA* grew by 83% to £2.01M (1H20: £1.09M)





End User Spend (EUS) grew by 74% to £1.30B (1H20: £743M)





Adjusted operating costs** increased in line with planned investment to £4.85M (1H20: £3.60M)





Cash at 30 June 2021 was £7.14M (£1.3M increase from 31 December 2020). Bango has no borrowings.





Operating profit £0.24M (1H20: loss of £0.41M)

* Adjusted EBITDA is operating profit before depreciation, amortization and share based payments.

** Operating costs before depreciation, amortization and share based payments from continuing operations.

1H21 Operational highlights

Bango Payments: More Users, More Routes, More Merchants, More Insights

New partnerships with TPAY and NTT Data bring 1B more users for Bango Merchants wanting to expand across Asia, Middle East and Africa.

Bango enabled the first four launches of Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription bundle in Europe, giving gamers access to leading titles such as FIFA, Forza, Minecraft and Halo with their mobile or broadband plans.

Bango selected by Amazon to launch the new Prime Video Mobile Edition subscription service.

Bango Marketplace: More Payment Data, More App Developers, More Campaigns

The use of Bango Audiences grew 10x in 1H21, driven by growth in app developer customers and increasing repeat orders.

Bango worked with ByteDance to bring Purchase Behavior Targeting to the TikTok platform.

New bango.ai product enables developers to select highly targeted, custom Audiences.

Post-period

Signed a new, multi-year platform deal with a “Tier 1” North American telecommunications company. Under this agreement, the telecoms company will deliver all its third-party subscription offers through the Bango Platform.

Paul Larbey, Chief Executive Officer at Bango, commented:

“Bango delivered another period of strong growth during the first half of 2021 finishing the period ahead of our plan. Compared with 1H20, revenue grew 49% and adjusted EBITDA almost doubled - giving us confidence that we are comfortably on track to meet market expectations for the full year.