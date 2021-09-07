AI/ML Innovations' Health Gauge Partners with AI-on-Call to Deploy an Acute Illness Early Diagnosis Solution

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 7, 2021 / AI/ML Innovations Inc. (CSE:AIML)(OTCQB:AIMLF)(FWB:42FB), a company committed to acquiring and advancing Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning technologies that address urgent societal needs, is …

HG's smartwatch solution and AI-driven cloud platform combine with AI-on-Call's novel protocols and algorithms to improve the timely capture of requisite health data, support the rapid identification and prioritization of at-risk patients for sepsis and acute illness, and ultimately facilitate improved outcomes through the quicker engagement of care team professionals.

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 7, 2021 / AI/ML Innovations Inc. (CSE:AIML)(OTCQB:AIMLF)(FWB:42FB), a company committed to acquiring and advancing Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning technologies that address urgent societal needs, is pleased to announce that its majority-owned subsidiary, Health Gauge ("HG"), has entered a strategic partnership with AI-on-Call to deliver a digital remote patient monitoring solution for the early prediction, diagnosis, and prevention of sepsis and acute illness in seniors (whether in Assisted Living, Nursing Homes, Hospital, or Home settings).

Three seniors' facilities located in British Columbia have been identified as the initial deployment target for the joint solution, while the near-term market opportunity is focused on British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario seniors' facilities. There are over 60 million seniors in North America who could benefit from this service, including 6 million in Canada alone

"The World Health Organization states that sepsis affects more than 30 million people globally, and kills 6 million people every year" said Tim Daniels, Chairman of AIML. "A powerful tool such as that offered by the combined offering by Health Gauge and AI-on-Call can improve the outcome of patients with sepsis while simultaneously helping to reduce overall healthcare costs."

HG's "Health Gauge App" will provide the front-facing end-user interaction, and data capture technology (heart rate, blood pressure, respiratory rate, temperature, and oxygen saturation) integral to the success of the AI-on-Call solution. Additionally, data from AI-on-Call services are to be stored in HG's data store systems, currently being managed by MedStack services, and within an Azure-based platform.

It is anticipated that HG's products and services, integral to the AI-on-Call solution, will be priced as follows:

HG Phoenix Wearable (MSRP): $200

HG BMI Weight Scale (MSRP): $100

HG Thrive Monitoring Subscription: $5.00/month

HG Value-add Reports: TBD

AI-on-Call subscription revenue (provided via HG platform): 15% residual + 10% eComm/operations

The go-to-market user service price will be adjusted upon the completion of pilot and market testing.