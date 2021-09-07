Union Strategies Secures Electrical Local Located in Newfoundland Canada Representing Approximately 600 Members

DLT Resolution's Union Strategies continues to attract locals and members nationwideLAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / September 7, 2021 / DLT Resolution Inc. (OTC PINK:DLTI) is pleased to announce its, Union Strategies division has secured electrical …

Union Strategies held a YOUnified presentation for a local based out of Newfoundland, where they are quickly marking their YOUnified territory. The local was extremely impressed with the platform and are looking forward to taking advantage of our 'Vote Your Choice TM' platform, a voting system tailored to run the elections of the unions smoothly and easily. Additionally, by utilizing YOUnified application, the

local will take advantage of the calling features, where they can send out mass calls, but can also answer work calls from their cellphones. Therefore, eliminating their need of traditional office phones and conveniently can work and take calls from anywhere.

What is YOUnified?

YOUnified combines the many required services to run the business of a union into one unified platform. YOUnified's goal is to assist in increasing member engagement, decrease the local's expenses, and save everyone time. With this app, Unions have everything they require to connect with union members, as well as maintain the local's needs.

Union Strategies made every effort to make this app as adaptable and simple as possible for every age demographic. Members will be surprised on how easy and effective this platform will be for them.

YOUnified allows the union to push notify members of any, and every, important update with just a simple click of a button. You can notify members of an important meeting, election, or reminders of significant dates. In short, this app is truly made for everyone - from the Executive to the members. Some of the basic features include the following:

Call Drops

Email Blast

Text Blasts

Mailing Labels

Voting

Conference Center

Accounting

Virtual Meetings

Cloud Networking

Push notifications

IT Support

Social media

Graphics

YOUnified holds different features for different viewers. An example being, an Executive member will have access to perform call drops, text blasts, email blasts, and everything in between, where as a member will be able to receive these important updates, connect with their Executive Board, purchase "swag" and much more!