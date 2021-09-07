checkAd

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

07.09.2021 / 13:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Michael
Last name(s): Geike

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Advanced Blockchain AG

b) LEI
485100003NGNIR3CO857 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Derivative
Description: Convertible bond with conversion right into shares of Advanced Blockchain AG (ISIN: DE000A0M93V6)

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
100000.00 EUR 100000.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
100000.00 EUR 100000.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2021-09-06; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


07.09.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Advanced Blockchain AG
Scharnhorststraße 24
10115 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.advancedblockchain.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

70106  07.09.2021 



