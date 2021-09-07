Aerie Pharmaceuticals to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AERI), an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of patients with open-angle glaucoma, ocular surface diseases and retinal diseases, today announced that the Vicente Anido, Jr., Ph.D., Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in the following virtual investor conferences.

Citi 16 th Annual BioPharma Conference Date: Thursday, September 9, 2021 Time: 8:50 a.m. Eastern Time Panel Discussion: Eyes on the Prize – Next Generation Retinal Therapeutics

Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference Date: Friday, September 10, 2021 Time: 8:40 a.m. Eastern Time Presentation Type: Fireside



The panel and fireside discussion will be webcast live and may be accessed by visiting Aerie’s website at http://investors.aeriepharma.com. A replay of each webcast will be available for 10 business days.