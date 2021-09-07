checkAd

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. Announces Participation in the Jefferies Virtual Home Retail Summit

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: FND) today announced that the Company is scheduled to present at the Jefferies Virtual Home Retail Summit on Monday, September 13, 2021, at 9:00 am Eastern Time.

The audio portion of the presentation will be webcast live over the internet and can be accessed on the Company’s Investor Relations website, ir.flooranddecor.com. An online archive will be available on that site following the presentation.

About Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc.

Floor & Decor is a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor operating 147 warehouse-format stores and two design studios across 33 states at the end of the second quarter of fiscal 2021. The Company offers a broad assortment of in-stock hard-surface flooring, including tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone along with decorative and installation accessories, at everyday low prices. The Company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Wertpapier


