checkAd

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Appoints Robert Ilaria, Jr., M.D., as Chief Medical Officer and Brian Schwartz, M.D., to Its Board of Directors

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
07.09.2021, 13:35  |  59   |   |   

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INFI) a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing eganelisib, a potentially first-in-class, oral, immuno-oncology macrophage reprogramming therapeutic which is designed to address a fundamental biologic mechanism of immune suppression in cancer, today announced the appointment of Robert Ilaria, Jr., M.D. as Chief Medical Officer. In addition, Brian Schwartz, M.D., will be transitioning from his role as Consulting Chief Physician to the Infinity Board of Directors.

“Robert’s deep expertise in oncology drug development, with a focus in immuno-oncology – most recently leading the Celgene/BeiGene PD-1 inhibitor collaboration and Bristol Myers Squibb’s CTLA-4 program, will be a tremendous asset to Infinity at this exciting point in the trajectory of eganelisib’s development,” said Adelene Perkins, Chief Executive Officer and Chair, Infinity Pharmaceuticals. “Robert’s extensive experience in drug development will be critically important as we build upon the compelling eganelisib data presented over the last year and initiate future studies to maximize eganelisib’s considerable potential.”

Dr. Ilaria said, “I’m thrilled to join Infinity at this important time in the development of eganelisib given the strength of the data generated to date across multiple indications and treatment settings which provide strong evidence that eganelisib has the potential to be a transformative therapy in immuno-oncology. These eganelisib data underscore the importance of reprogramming macrophages in the tumor microenvironment to improve outcomes for patients with some of the greatest unmet needs in solid tumors. I look forward to working to advance eganelisib in registration enabling studies to leverage the benefit shown for patients with urothelial cancer and triple negative breast cancer, including in patients who are PD-L1 negative for whom treatment options are limited.”

Dr. Schwartz said, “During my time leading eganelisib’s development, I have been extremely encouraged by the data generated from MARIO-275, MARIO-3 and MARIO-1, which demonstrate notable improvements in overall survival and progression free survival in bladder cancer and initial evidence of durable clinical activity in triple negative breast cancer. These data, along with the demonstrated ability to overcome resistance to checkpoint inhibition in patients with melanoma and squamous cell cancer of the head and neck cancer, show consistent patient benefit and on-mechanism immune modulation with eganelisib across some of the most challenging patient populations and clinical settings. I’m thrilled to continue contributing to the development of eganelisib in the capacity of a board member and look forward to working with Robert to ensure a seamless transition as he takes the helm of clinical development at Infinity.”

Seite 1 von 5
Infinity Pharmaceuticals Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Appoints Robert Ilaria, Jr., M.D., as Chief Medical Officer and Brian Schwartz, M.D., to Its Board of Directors Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INFI) a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing eganelisib, a potentially first-in-class, oral, immuno-oncology macrophage reprogramming therapeutic which is designed to address a fundamental biologic …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
State Street to Acquire Brown Brothers Harriman Investor Services
AKKA: First-Half 2021 Results
Exelixis Statement on the Passing of Two Senior Executives
Median Technologies Announces Outstanding Performance for its iBiopsy Lung Cancer Screening CADx1 ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics Receives U.S. Patent Notice of Allowance for Tedopi
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Checker, LLP: Final Deadline Reminder for James River Group Holdings, Ltd. Investors – JRVR
Elior Group: Monthly Information on Total Number of Voting Rights and Shares in the Capital on August 31 2021
Final Deadline for Investors with Losses Exceeding $500K to Actively Participate in the Orphazyme ...
Number of Shares and Voting Rights in Claranova’s Share Capital as of August 31, 2021
SEB S.A.: Monthly Disclosure of the Total Number of Shares and Voting Rights – 31.08.2021
Titel
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
C3 AI Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results
TD SYNNEX Announces Board of Directors
Facedrive Provides a Corporate Update
Argo Blockchain Provides August Operational Update
OSE Immunotherapeutics to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference
Clinical Trial of FB-401 For the Treatment of Atopic Dermatitis Fails to Meet Statistical ...
BrainChip Celebrates Milestone Podcast With Leadership Roundtable
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
AWS Announces General Availability of Amazon FSx for NetApp ONTAP
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
CBRE Group, Inc. to Present at the UBS Financial Services Virtual Conference
Lattice Semiconductor to Present at KeyBanc Capital Markets' 2021 Technology Leadership Conference
CBRE Acquisition Holdings, Inc. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on SEC Form S-4 in ...
 Phillips 66 Announces Strategic Investment in NOVONIX
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
02.09.21Infinity to Participate in Wells Fargo and H.C. Wainwright Investor Conferences
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten