Infinity Pharmaceuticals Appoints Robert Ilaria, Jr., M.D., as Chief Medical Officer and Brian Schwartz, M.D., to Its Board of Directors

“Robert’s deep expertise in oncology drug development, with a focus in immuno-oncology – most recently leading the Celgene/BeiGene PD-1 inhibitor collaboration and Bristol Myers Squibb’s CTLA-4 program, will be a tremendous asset to Infinity at this exciting point in the trajectory of eganelisib’s development,” said Adelene Perkins, Chief Executive Officer and Chair, Infinity Pharmaceuticals. “Robert’s extensive experience in drug development will be critically important as we build upon the compelling eganelisib data presented over the last year and initiate future studies to maximize eganelisib’s considerable potential.”

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INFI) a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing eganelisib, a potentially first-in-class, oral, immuno-oncology macrophage reprogramming therapeutic which is designed to address a fundamental biologic mechanism of immune suppression in cancer, today announced the appointment of Robert Ilaria, Jr., M.D. as Chief Medical Officer. In addition, Brian Schwartz, M.D., will be transitioning from his role as Consulting Chief Physician to the Infinity Board of Directors.

Dr. Ilaria said, “I’m thrilled to join Infinity at this important time in the development of eganelisib given the strength of the data generated to date across multiple indications and treatment settings which provide strong evidence that eganelisib has the potential to be a transformative therapy in immuno-oncology. These eganelisib data underscore the importance of reprogramming macrophages in the tumor microenvironment to improve outcomes for patients with some of the greatest unmet needs in solid tumors. I look forward to working to advance eganelisib in registration enabling studies to leverage the benefit shown for patients with urothelial cancer and triple negative breast cancer, including in patients who are PD-L1 negative for whom treatment options are limited.”

Dr. Schwartz said, “During my time leading eganelisib’s development, I have been extremely encouraged by the data generated from MARIO-275, MARIO-3 and MARIO-1, which demonstrate notable improvements in overall survival and progression free survival in bladder cancer and initial evidence of durable clinical activity in triple negative breast cancer. These data, along with the demonstrated ability to overcome resistance to checkpoint inhibition in patients with melanoma and squamous cell cancer of the head and neck cancer, show consistent patient benefit and on-mechanism immune modulation with eganelisib across some of the most challenging patient populations and clinical settings. I’m thrilled to continue contributing to the development of eganelisib in the capacity of a board member and look forward to working with Robert to ensure a seamless transition as he takes the helm of clinical development at Infinity.”