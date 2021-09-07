CEMEX Reinforces Leadership in Green Financing, Presenting Sustainability-Linked Financing Framework

CEMEX has a steadfast commitment to be a leader in climate action and provide low-carbon and net-zero CO 2 products. The Framework further aligns CEMEX’s corporate sustainability commitments to its financing strategy, as part of its Future in Action program.

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (“CEMEX”) (NYSE: CX) announced today the launch of the most comprehensive Sustainability-Linked Financing Framework (the “Framework”) in the building materials sector.

The Framework establishes CEMEX’s guiding principles when issuing new sustainability-linked financing instruments, including public bonds, private placements, loans, derivatives, working capital solutions, and other financing instruments.

Sustainalytics, a leading independent firm that specializes in providing ESG research, ratings, and data to institutional investors and companies, validated the Framework’s alignment with the Sustainability-Linked Bond Principles, the International Capital Market Association’s Climate Transition Finance Handbook, and the Loan Market Association’s Sustainability-Linked Loan Principles.

“Climate change is one of the biggest challenges of our time, and we will continue to address it as a fundamental component of our business strategy,” said Maher Al-Haffar, CEMEX's Chief Financial Officer. “CEMEX is committed to increasing the role sustainable finance plays in its capital structure by potentially linking the cost of financial instruments to the achievement of targets, directly aligning our corporate finance strategy to sustainability commitments and further contributing to a low-carbon future.”

CEMEX has taken a bold step by including three KPIs, an unusually high number for the building materials industry, in the Framework. This decision reflects the confidence and commitment the company has regarding its Climate Action targets. Selected KPIs are net CO 2 emissions per ton of cementitious product, clean electricity consumption and alternative fuels rate. All of them were qualified by Sustainalytics as relevant, material, ambitious, and aligned with the company’s climate action strategy.

The three indicators are directly contributing to the achievement of the UN Sustainable Development Goals and for each one CEMEX has established 2025 and 2030 Sustainability Performance Targets (SPTs). KPI performance and corresponding SPTs will be verified by qualified external parties and be made available through CEMEX’s annual Integrated Report.