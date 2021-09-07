checkAd

Crescita Acquires Minority Interest in The Best You

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
07.09.2021, 13:30  |  38   |   |   

Crescita Therapeutics Inc. (TSX: CTX) (OTC US: CRRTF) (“Crescita” or the “Company”), a growth-oriented, innovation-driven Canadian commercial dermatology company, today announced that it has completed the acquisition of a minority interest in Akyucorp Ltd. d/b/a The Best You, a privately-held network of six medical aesthetic clinics in the province of Ontario (“The Best You”). In consideration for the minority interest investment, Crescita will issue 470,128, or 2.2% of its common shares (the “Common Shares”), at a price of $0.70 per Common Share. In addition, the Company will support the Best You’s growth strategy by way of a secured convertible promissory note (the “Convertible Note”) with an initial principal amount of C$0.5M, that could reach up to C$1.25M, contingent on certain events and conditions being met. The Convertible Note will bear interest at variable rates based on the annual volume of purchases of Crescita products and is convertible at Crescita’s option into an additional equity interest in The Best You.

The alliance with The Best You provides numerous advantages for Crescita:

  • commercial platform to increase sales of its medical and aesthetic brands: Pliaglis, Laboratoire Dr Renaud and Pro-Derm;
  • additional opportunities for Crescita’s in-licensed medical products: NCTF and ART-FILLER;
  • participation in the booming medical aesthetics market through The Best You’s consolidation strategy;
  • insights into end consumer preferences to fuel product portfolio evolution.

The Best You clinics, together with their affiliated physicians and specialists, provide private pay cosmetic procedures such as neurotoxin injections, dermal fillers, Limitless Hair Removal, and platelet-rich plasma (“PRP”) procedures. The Best You clinics carry a full range of skincare and dermatology products and offer popular cosmetic surgery procedures, including liposuction, breast augmentations, face lifts and blepharoplasty. In addition to aesthetic services, The Best You clinics also provide skin cancer screening and surgical treatments covered by the Ontario Health Insurance Plan (“OHIP”) via its SkinCancerCare.ca network.

Serge Verreault, President and Chief Executive Officer of Crescita, commented, “This investment is well aligned with our growth strategy to scale up in the medical aesthetics space. Our alliance with The Best You provides an excellent commercial platform for some of our gold-standard medical brands such as Pro-Derm, NCTF and ART-FILLER, a range of Hyaluronic Acid-based injectables expected to launch in early 2022. We also expect to get closer to our end consumers and gain valuable insight into their preferences and expectations with regards to medical aesthetic procedures. This, in turn, will allow us to develop more tailored skincare solutions for consumers.”

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Crescita Acquires Minority Interest in The Best You Crescita Therapeutics Inc. (TSX: CTX) (OTC US: CRRTF) (“Crescita” or the “Company”), a growth-oriented, innovation-driven Canadian commercial dermatology company, today announced that it has completed the acquisition of a minority interest in …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
State Street to Acquire Brown Brothers Harriman Investor Services
AKKA: First-Half 2021 Results
Exelixis Statement on the Passing of Two Senior Executives
Median Technologies Announces Outstanding Performance for its iBiopsy Lung Cancer Screening CADx1 ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics Receives U.S. Patent Notice of Allowance for Tedopi
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Checker, LLP: Final Deadline Reminder for James River Group Holdings, Ltd. Investors – JRVR
Elior Group: Monthly Information on Total Number of Voting Rights and Shares in the Capital on August 31 2021
Final Deadline for Investors with Losses Exceeding $500K to Actively Participate in the Orphazyme ...
Number of Shares and Voting Rights in Claranova’s Share Capital as of August 31, 2021
SEB S.A.: Monthly Disclosure of the Total Number of Shares and Voting Rights – 31.08.2021
Titel
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
C3 AI Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results
TD SYNNEX Announces Board of Directors
Facedrive Provides a Corporate Update
Argo Blockchain Provides August Operational Update
OSE Immunotherapeutics to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference
Clinical Trial of FB-401 For the Treatment of Atopic Dermatitis Fails to Meet Statistical ...
BrainChip Celebrates Milestone Podcast With Leadership Roundtable
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
AWS Announces General Availability of Amazon FSx for NetApp ONTAP
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
CBRE Group, Inc. to Present at the UBS Financial Services Virtual Conference
Lattice Semiconductor to Present at KeyBanc Capital Markets' 2021 Technology Leadership Conference
CBRE Acquisition Holdings, Inc. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on SEC Form S-4 in ...
 Phillips 66 Announces Strategic Investment in NOVONIX
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering