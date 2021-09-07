Crescita Acquires Minority Interest in The Best You
Crescita Therapeutics Inc. (TSX: CTX) (OTC US: CRRTF) (“Crescita” or the “Company”), a growth-oriented, innovation-driven Canadian commercial dermatology company, today announced that it has completed the acquisition of a minority interest in Akyucorp Ltd. d/b/a The Best You, a privately-held network of six medical aesthetic clinics in the province of Ontario (“The Best You”). In consideration for the minority interest investment, Crescita will issue 470,128, or 2.2% of its common shares (the “Common Shares”), at a price of $0.70 per Common Share. In addition, the Company will support the Best You’s growth strategy by way of a secured convertible promissory note (the “Convertible Note”) with an initial principal amount of C$0.5M, that could reach up to C$1.25M, contingent on certain events and conditions being met. The Convertible Note will bear interest at variable rates based on the annual volume of purchases of Crescita products and is convertible at Crescita’s option into an additional equity interest in The Best You.
The alliance with The Best You provides numerous advantages for Crescita:
- commercial platform to increase sales of its medical and aesthetic brands: Pliaglis, Laboratoire Dr Renaud and Pro-Derm;
- additional opportunities for Crescita’s in-licensed medical products: NCTF and ART-FILLER;
- participation in the booming medical aesthetics market through The Best You’s consolidation strategy;
- insights into end consumer preferences to fuel product portfolio evolution.
The Best You clinics, together with their affiliated physicians and specialists, provide private pay cosmetic procedures such as neurotoxin injections, dermal fillers, Limitless Hair Removal, and platelet-rich plasma (“PRP”) procedures. The Best You clinics carry a full range of skincare and dermatology products and offer popular cosmetic surgery procedures, including liposuction, breast augmentations, face lifts and blepharoplasty. In addition to aesthetic services, The Best You clinics also provide skin cancer screening and surgical treatments covered by the Ontario Health Insurance Plan (“OHIP”) via its SkinCancerCare.ca network.
Serge Verreault, President and Chief Executive Officer of Crescita, commented, “This investment is well aligned with our growth strategy to scale up in the medical aesthetics space. Our alliance with The Best You provides an excellent commercial platform for some of our gold-standard medical brands such as Pro-Derm, NCTF and ART-FILLER, a range of Hyaluronic Acid-based injectables expected to launch in early 2022. We also expect to get closer to our end consumers and gain valuable insight into their preferences and expectations with regards to medical aesthetic procedures. This, in turn, will allow us to develop more tailored skincare solutions for consumers.”
0 Kommentare