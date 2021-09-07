checkAd

Mydecine Innovations Group Announces MYCO-001 Seamless Phase 2/3 Smoking Cessation Clinical Trial

Dr. Matthew Johnson will lead research to look at the science and efficacy of MYCO-001 for the treatment of smoking cessation and nicotine dependence

DENVER, Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mydecine Innovations Group (NEO:MYCO) (OTC:MYCOF) (FSE:0NFA), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the treatment of mental health and addiction, announced it has partnered with Principal Investigator Dr. Matthew Johnson of Johns Hopkins University on a study evaluating the administration of MYCO-001 with a structured smoking cessation treatment program in nicotine dependent individuals.

The planned placebo-controlled study, based with the Johns Hopkins psychedelic research group, will study the science and efficacy of MYCO-001 to treat nicotine dependence. Dr. Matthew Johnson, a globally recognized leader in this field who has published extensively on the science of psychedelics, has been contracted by Mydecine to complete this phase 2/3 clinical trial of his ongoing research and develop methodologies to better advance future-controlled studies and clinical trials of psychedelics. The proposed study is projected to launch in Q1 2022 and will be looking at primary endpoints of three and six months. This study could be completed as early as Q4 2022.

Combining two or more phases into one study is known as an operationally seamless clinical trial. Operationally, seamless clinical trial designs utilize results acquired throughout the trial to adjust the course of the study as data is collected. Analyses of the accumulating study data are performed at pre-planned time points within the study; therefore it could be possible to change the study dose, treatment duration, or study endpoints. This adaptive approach allows resources to be used more efficiently and can often be more informative and ethical than a traditional fixed design.

A 2014 Johns Hopkins University study published in the Journal of Psychopharmacology, showed an 80% abstinence rate at six months. Currently, the center is conducting a continuation on smoking cessation with a randomized comparative efficacy study involving 80 patients in which a transdermal nicotine patch and cognitive therapy treatment or psilocybin and cognitive therapy treatment are administered. Over half of the patients in the ongoing study have completed their 13-week program with compelling success rates that far exceed the 10% to 35% success rates for traditional smoking cessation therapies.

