checkAd

Red White & Bloom Brands Receives Final Approval in Michigan to Move Forward with full Business Plan in the State

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
07.09.2021, 13:30  |  27   |   |   

- Adult Use (recreational) license award marks final major regulatory hurdle to complete the Company’s long-awaited Michigan acquisition consisting of significant retail, cultivation and real estate assets having 2020 revenue of US$69 million (excluded from RWB 2020 financial statements)     

-Having both medical and recreation approval allows the Company to complete the pending, fully-paid for (not including pre-allocated restricted stock issuances) Michigan acquisition of “Investee” through first customary asset purchase agreement and then a final walk-through inspection by the State (step 2)  

- Operating assets to be brought onto RWB’s income statement and balance sheet include: 18 Michigan dispensaries (8 operating; 2 historically operating; 8 ready-to-open); 4 cultivation facilities (2 indoor; 1 outdoor; 1 retrofit-ready indoor); significant company-owned real estate holdings

TORONTO, Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Red White & Bloom Brands Inc. (CSE: RWB and OTCQX: RWBYF) (“RWB” or the “Company”) a multi-state cannabis operator and house of premium brands, today announced that it has received Adult Use (recreational use) prequalification status pursuant to the licensing provisions of the Michigan Regulation and Taxation of Marihuana Act (MRTMA) and associated rules through a wholly owned operating subsidiary, RWB Michigan, LLC.

This Marijuana Regulatory Agency (“MRA”) approval represents the authorization of the Company to move forward with its full operational strategy in the State and complete the licensing process for its intended facilities.

“Michigan has been one of the highest bars of entry to any market we’ve entered. The regulatory body has done it right, and all stakeholders should feel comfort with the level of scrutiny and governance they require to be compliant operators. This now provides a clear path for us to fully execute on our strategy of being the house of brands and being great channel partners to all of our distribution points as well as our own planned flagship retail locations,” said RWB CEO and Chairman Brad Rogers.

“Michigan provides RWB access to a market with a population of approximately 10 million people and where in the month of July cannabis consumers were responsible for $171 million in sales generating more than $23 million in tax revenue for Michigan's roads, schools, municipalities, and counties.”

“In only its second full year of adult-use sales, Michigan’s legal cannabis market is emerging from the pandemic ripe with opportunity. With a run-rate behind only California and Colorado, Michigan’s early 2021 sales have put the state on pace to not only break the $2 billion sales threshold but, also blow right past it.”

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Red White & Bloom Brands Receives Final Approval in Michigan to Move Forward with full Business Plan in the State - Adult Use (recreational) license award marks final major regulatory hurdle to complete the Company’s long-awaited Michigan acquisition consisting of significant retail, cultivation and real estate assets having 2020 revenue of US$69 million …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
RCI Banque: 2021 Half-yearly Financial Report has been made available
STMicroelectronics Announces Mass-Market Availability of ST4SIM GSMA-compliant eSIMs for M2M ...
Capgemini Press release// Capgemini becomes Worldwide Partner of Rugby World Cup France 2023 and ...
Bone Therapeutics SA reacts to the press release issued by Hybrigenics
Innate Pharma Announces Conference Call and Webcast for First Half 2021 Business Update
The DIAC "Half-Year Financial Report 2021”  has been made available is now available
Icelandair Group hf.: Traffic Data August 2021
Decisions taken in the extraordinary general meeting of shareholders of LITGRID AB
ProQR Announces Virtual Presentation at EURETINA 2021
DIAC S.A.: Half-year Financial Report 2021
Titel
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
Verisk’s AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for Hurricane Ida Will Range from USD 17 Billion ...
Ashland announces $450 million accelerated share repurchase program
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation Completes $40 Million Bought Deal Financing
Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. Announces Sonder Fulfillment’s Successful Entry into the Mexico ...
Gulf Island Provides Operational Update Following Hurricane Ida
ALYI Electric Motorcycle Business Expected To Generate First $1 Million Or More In Revenue This ...
AC Immune CEO Andrea Pfeifer Receives First SEF.WomenAward for CEO of the Year
Titel
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
Verisk’s AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for Hurricane Ida Will Range from USD 17 Billion ...
Ashland announces $450 million accelerated share repurchase program
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation Completes $40 Million Bought Deal Financing
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. Announces Sonder Fulfillment’s Successful Entry into the Mexico ...
Gulf Island Provides Operational Update Following Hurricane Ida
ALYI Electric Motorcycle Business Expected To Generate First $1 Million Or More In Revenue This ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...