Red White & Bloom Brands Receives Final Approval in Michigan to Move Forward with full Business Plan in the State

-Having both medical and recreation approval allows the Company to complete the pending, fully-paid for (not including pre-allocated restricted stock issuances) Michigan acquisition of “Investee” through first customary asset purchase agreement and then a final walk-through inspection by the State (step 2)

- Adult Use (recreational) license award marks final major regulatory hurdle to complete the Company’s long-awaited Michigan acquisition consisting of significant retail, cultivation and real estate assets having 2020 revenue of US$69 million (excluded from RWB 2020 financial statements)

- Operating assets to be brought onto RWB’s income statement and balance sheet include: 18 Michigan dispensaries (8 operating; 2 historically operating; 8 ready-to-open); 4 cultivation facilities (2 indoor; 1 outdoor; 1 retrofit-ready indoor); significant company-owned real estate holdings

TORONTO, Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Red White & Bloom Brands Inc. (CSE: RWB and OTCQX: RWBYF) (“RWB” or the “Company”) a multi-state cannabis operator and house of premium brands, today announced that it has received Adult Use (recreational use) prequalification status pursuant to the licensing provisions of the Michigan Regulation and Taxation of Marihuana Act (MRTMA) and associated rules through a wholly owned operating subsidiary, RWB Michigan, LLC.

This Marijuana Regulatory Agency (“MRA”) approval represents the authorization of the Company to move forward with its full operational strategy in the State and complete the licensing process for its intended facilities.

“Michigan has been one of the highest bars of entry to any market we’ve entered. The regulatory body has done it right, and all stakeholders should feel comfort with the level of scrutiny and governance they require to be compliant operators. This now provides a clear path for us to fully execute on our strategy of being the house of brands and being great channel partners to all of our distribution points as well as our own planned flagship retail locations,” said RWB CEO and Chairman Brad Rogers.

“Michigan provides RWB access to a market with a population of approximately 10 million people and where in the month of July cannabis consumers were responsible for $171 million in sales generating more than $23 million in tax revenue for Michigan's roads, schools, municipalities, and counties.”

“In only its second full year of adult-use sales, Michigan’s legal cannabis market is emerging from the pandemic ripe with opportunity. With a run-rate behind only California and Colorado, Michigan’s early 2021 sales have put the state on pace to not only break the $2 billion sales threshold but, also blow right past it.”