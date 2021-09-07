Digihost Provides Mining Operation Results for August and Announces a 185% Increase in Year-Over-Year Monthly Bitcoin Production

TORONTO, Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digihost Technology Inc. (“ Digihost ” or the “ Company ”) (TSXV: DGHI; OTCQB: HSSHF), an innovative North American based Bitcoin self-mining company, is pleased to provide unaudited Bitcoin (“ BTC ”) production updates for August 2021. All amounts are expressed in USD unless otherwise indicated.

Produced 44.07 BTC during the month, increasing total holdings to 446.2 BTC representing a fair market value of approximately $21.0 million as at August 31, 2021.

Total Ethereum (“ ETH ”) holdings of 563.89 ETH representing a fair market value of approximately $1.9 million as at August 31, 2021.

”) holdings of 563.89 ETH representing a fair market value of approximately $1.9 million as at August 31, 2021. Total digital asset inventory value consisting of BTC and ETH of approximately $22.9 million at the end of August.

Cash on hand at August 31st was approximately $18.9 million, and total cash and digital asset holdings was approximately $41.7 million.

Year-to-date deposits on equipment and infrastructure to be completed in Q4 2021 pertaining to the Company’s core business of approximately $24.1 million.



Bitcoin Mining Update

For the eight-month period ended August 31, 2021, the Company’s mining fleet produced 310.58 BTC, with production broken down as follows:

Quarter 1, 2021: 105.26 BTC January: 33.70 February: 35.02 March: 36.54

Quarter 2, 2021: 109.97 BTC April: 37.52 May: 34.26 June: 38.19

Quarter 3, 2021: 95.35 BTC July: 51.28 August: 44.07





Quarter-Over-Quarter Comparison

The Company mined approximately 23.57 more BTC in the first two months of Q3 2021 (July and August 2021) compared to the first two months of the previous quarter (April and May 2021), representing an increase of 33%. Based on the BTC prices in these respective quarters and the increase in production of BTC mined, the fair market value of the Company’s BTC mined on a quarter over quarter basis increased by approximately $821k.

Figure 1. Quarter-over-quarter BTC Mining

Apr. & May Jul. & Aug. QTD Increase 2021 2021 Mined BTC 71.78 95.35 23.57 Approximate BTC value $47,542 $44,396 ($3,145) Value $3,412,565 $4,233,159 $820,594

Year-Over-Year Monthly Comparison