Marathon Gold Provides Valentine Gold Project Development Update

TORONTO, Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marathon Gold Corporation (“Marathon” or the “Company”; TSX: MOZ) is pleased to provide an update on ongoing development activities at the Valentine Gold Project located in central Newfoundland (the “Project”).

Matt Manson, President and CEO, commented: “Marathon’s April 2021 Feasibility Study for the Valentine Gold Project demonstrated robust economics for a conventional open pit mining and milling operation with low initial capital cost and high rate of return. An Environmental Assessment is ongoing with federal and provincial regulators and is expected to be completed later this year. Procurement, detailed engineering, community engagement, and staffing of the project execution team are all progressing well with a view to site construction commencing in early 2022. In this news release we are pleased to provide the following updates on our project development activities.”

Engineering and Procurement

Detailed engineering work is ongoing and the results are being incorporated into a control budget and schedule for the Project that would support a potential construction decision later this year. This work is being undertaken by Marathon’s project execution team and Ausenco Engineering Canada Inc. (“Ausenco”). In August 2021, Marathon and Ausenco entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (“MOU”) for a fixed-price Engineering, Procurement and Construction (“EPC”) contract for Project construction to be finalized later this year. The EPC contract would relate principally to the Project’s mill and major facilities, representing approximately 50% of the Project’s overall scope.

Outside the EPC scope, Marathon contemplates owner-operated development of the Project’s major earthworks, tailings management facility, site services, and infrastructure, as well as owner-operated mining operations. In July 2021, Marathon entered into an Implementation Agreement with NL Hydro for the construction of a 49.5 kilometre long 69kV powerline to the Project from the Star Lake generating station. On August 18, 2021 this powerline and its connection to the provincial power grid was approved by the NL Public Utilities Board (“PUB”). An Environmental Preview Report has been requested of NL Hydro by an inter-departmental committee of the NL government and will commence shortly based on guidelines expected to be issued this month. Detailed engineering for the powerline and an associated substation at Star Lake has already commenced under the terms of the Implementation Agreement.

