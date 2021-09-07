checkAd

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals to Participate in September Investor Conferences

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: CRNX), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors, today announced that company management will participate in the following investor conferences in the month of September:

  • H.C. Wainwright: 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference (September 13-15, 2021): A pre-recorded company presentation by Dr. Scott Struthers, Founder & CEO, will be available on-demand for approximately 30 days beginning September 13, 2021 at 7:00 am ET. Company management will also be available for one-on-one meetings at the conference on September 13, 2021.

  • SVB Leerink CybeRx Series: Neuromuscular, Rare Diseases & Genetic Medicines 1x1 Event (September 22-23, 2021): Company management will be available for one-on-one meetings on September 22, 2021.

  • Cantor Fitzgerald: Global Healthcare Conference (September 27-30, 2021): Dr. Struthers and Dr. Alan Krasner, CMO, will present on September 27, 2021 at 3:20 pm ET and participate in one-on-one meetings on September 27-28, 2021.

Webcast Links:
Links to live and archived webcasts will be accessible on the Events & Presentations page in the Investors section on the Company’s website.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals
Crinetics Pharmaceuticals is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company’s lead product candidate, paltusotine (formerly CRN00808), is an investigational, oral, selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist for the treatment of acromegaly, an orphan disease affecting more than 26,000 people in the United States. A Phase 3 program in acromegaly with paltusotine is underway. Crinetics also plans to advance paltusotine into a Phase 2 trial for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome associated with neuroendocrine tumors. The company is also developing CRN04777, an investigational, oral, nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 5 (SST5) agonist for congenital hyperinsulinism, as well as CRN04894, an investigational, oral, nonpeptide ACTH antagonist for the treatment of Cushing’s disease, congenital adrenal hyperplasia, and other diseases of excess ACTH. All of the company’s drug candidates are new chemical entities resulting from in-house drug discovery efforts and are wholly owned by the company.

