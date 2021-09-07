Crinetics Pharmaceuticals to Participate in September Investor Conferences

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: CRNX), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors, today announced that company management will participate in the following investor conferences in the month of September:



H.C. Wainwright: 23 rd Annual Global Investment Conference (September 13-15, 2021): A pre-recorded company presentation by Dr. Scott Struthers, Founder & CEO, will be available on-demand for approximately 30 days beginning September 13, 2021 at 7:00 am ET. Company management will also be available for one-on-one meetings at the conference on September 13, 2021.





A pre-recorded company presentation by Dr. Scott Struthers, Founder & CEO, will be available on-demand for approximately 30 days beginning September 13, 2021 at 7:00 am ET. Company management will also be available for one-on-one meetings at the conference on September 13, 2021. SVB Leerink CybeRx Series: Neuromuscular, Rare Diseases & Genetic Medicines 1x1 Event (September 22-23, 2021): Company management will be available for one-on-one meetings on September 22, 2021.





Company management will be available for one-on-one meetings on September 22, 2021. Cantor Fitzgerald: Global Healthcare Conference (September 27-30, 2021): Dr. Struthers and Dr. Alan Krasner, CMO, will present on September 27, 2021 at 3:20 pm ET and participate in one-on-one meetings on September 27-28, 2021.



Webcast Links:

Links to live and archived webcasts will be accessible on the Events & Presentations page in the Investors section on the Company’s website.