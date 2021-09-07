checkAd

Mindset Pharma Develops Highly Specialized Preclinical Rodent Trained Studies with Its Drugs to Differentiate Between Their Psychedelic and Non-Psychedelic Effects

TORONTO, Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mindset Pharma Inc. (CSE:MSET) (FSE:9DF) (OTCQB:MSSTF) ("Mindset" or the "Company"), a drug discovery and development company focused on creating optimized and patentable next-generation psychedelic medicines to treat neurological and psychiatric disorders with unmet medical needs, today announced that it has developed first-in-class studies to enable the Company to confirm the psychedelic effect of its novel compounds with greater accuracy.

In partnership with InterVivo Solutions, Mindset has trained rats to discriminate psilocybin effects from saline via oral and subcutaneous dosing, which to the Company’s knowledge is a first in the psychedelics field of research. By training animals to discriminate psilocybin from saline, Mindset can better determine if they are "experiencing" psilocybin-like effects when administered the Company's proprietary compounds. Mindset will have an exceptionally strong indicator confirming the efficacy, safety, and duration of its novel proprietary psychedelic drug candidates, and will be able to support its lead compounds as they progress towards clinical trials.

Mindset has also confirmed within this test that LSD generalizes to the psilocybin cue, at approximately 1/10th of the dose of psilocybin, or approximately 10 times the potency of psilocybin. Additionally, Mindset has demonstrated, for the first time that we are aware of, that orally administered psilocybin shows nearly identical stimulus generalization to subcutaneously administered psilocybin, which will allow Mindset to confirm oral bioavailability of Mindset NCE’s.

James Lanthier, CEO of Mindset, commented: "Mindset has run a battery of highly specialized in vitro and in vivo tests on its patent pending novel compounds to select the most optimized psychedelic drug candidates for further development. This latest innovative test will enable Mindset to further strengthen the translational potential of Mindset's proprietary compounds, and better understand the molecular mechanisms and neuronal circuits underlying their neuropsychological effects.”

To watch a video of Mindset’s CEO discuss the announcement in greater detail, please visit: https://youtu.be/eKH-sEU1knw

About Mindset Pharma
Mindset Pharma Inc. is a drug discovery and development company focused on creating optimized and patentable next-generation psychedelic medicines to treat neurological and psychiatric disorders with unmet needs. Mindset was established to develop next generation pharmaceutical assets that leverage the breakthrough therapeutic potential of psychedelic drugs. Mindset is developing several novel families of next generation psychedelic compounds, as well as an innovative process to chemically synthesize psilocybin as well as its own proprietary compounds.

For further information on Mindset, please visit our website at www.mindsetpharma.com.

