checkAd

Westhaven Drills 265 Metres of 0.49 g/t Gold and 118 Metres of 0.71 g/t Gold Near Surface at Shovelnose; Resumes Drilling

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
07.09.2021, 13:30  |  32   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westhaven Gold Corp. (TSX-V:WHN) is pleased to announce drill results from its ongoing drill campaign at its 100% owned 17,623-hectare Shovelnose gold property. Shovelnose is located within the prospective Spences Bridge Gold Belt (SBGB), which borders the Coquihalla Highway 30 kilometres south of Merritt, British Columbia.

Westhaven is reporting assays for 17 holes from its ongoing drill campaign at Shovelnose. Westhaven has completed 28,400 metres of diamond drilling to date in 2021. An additional 16 holes are in the lab pending assays.

Wildfire Update:

As of Friday September 3rd, the Evacuation Order issued by the Thompson-Nicola Regional District Operations Centre (EOC) in Kamloops has been downgraded to an Evacuation Alert. Field crews and drill contractors are mobilizing to site and drilling will resume shortly. Once again, special thanks to the firefighters and first responders who put their lives at risk.

Recent Drilling Highlights:

  • SNR21-20 (South Zone: 38.00-303.00m)
    265.00 metres (m) of 0.49 g/t gold (Au) and 1.84 g/t silver (Ag),
    including 65.28m of 1.18 g/t Au and 3.37 g/t Ag,
    including 2.00m of 7.30 g/t Au and 10.23 g/t Ag,
    including 26.00m of 1.76 g/t Au and 4.00 g/t Ag,
    including 0.80m of 15.85 g/t Au and 8.99 g/t Ag.
  • SNR21-27 (South Zone: 27.00-145.00m)
    118.00m of 0.71 g/t Au and 2.12 g/t Ag,
    including 32.00m of 1.88 g/t Au and 4.95 g/t Ag,
    including 0.34m of 17.75 g/t Au and 22.40 g/t Ag,
    including 1.00m of 13.95 g/t Au and 7.49 g/t Ag.
  • SNR21-29 (South Zone: 91.43-189.00m)
    97.57m of 0.43 g/t Au and 1.88 g/t Ag,
    including 7.00m of 3.26 g/t Au and 7.63 g/t Ag,
    and (216.00-268.00m) 52.00m of 0.61 g/t Au and 1.33 g/t Ag,
    including 8.00m of 1.93 g/t Au and 3.49 g/t Ag.
  • SNR21-30 (South Zone: 122.30-161.43m)
    39.23m of 1.42 g/t Au and 9.80 g/t Ag,
    including 22.71m of 2.25 g/t Au and 15.53 g/t Ag,
    including 3.32m of 5.92g/t Au and 23.74 g/t Ag.

Please click the following link to the 2021 drill database table of assay results:
https://www.westhavengold.com/projects/shovelnose-gold/maps/

Gareth Thomas, President & CEO of Westhaven Gold, states: “These recent drill results at the South Zone confirm that along with multiple high-grade gold-silver veins, there are also significant widths of disseminated gold-silver. These broad intercepts are expanding the footprint of the known area of gold-silver mineralization. Once drilling resumes, the focus will be on recent vein intercepts (SNR21-37 to SNR21-40), northwest of the South Zone where pale-grey banded quartz with adularia and ginguro were observed in the core; assays pending. We will also be focusing on the FMN Zone, approximately 2.5 kilometres northwest of the South Zone, where assays are also pending.”

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Westhaven Drills 265 Metres of 0.49 g/t Gold and 118 Metres of 0.71 g/t Gold Near Surface at Shovelnose; Resumes Drilling VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Westhaven Gold Corp. (TSX-V:WHN) is pleased to announce drill results from its ongoing drill campaign at its 100% owned 17,623-hectare Shovelnose gold property. Shovelnose is located …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
RCI Banque: 2021 Half-yearly Financial Report has been made available
STMicroelectronics Announces Mass-Market Availability of ST4SIM GSMA-compliant eSIMs for M2M ...
Capgemini Press release// Capgemini becomes Worldwide Partner of Rugby World Cup France 2023 and ...
Bone Therapeutics SA reacts to the press release issued by Hybrigenics
Innate Pharma Announces Conference Call and Webcast for First Half 2021 Business Update
The DIAC "Half-Year Financial Report 2021”  has been made available is now available
Icelandair Group hf.: Traffic Data August 2021
Decisions taken in the extraordinary general meeting of shareholders of LITGRID AB
ProQR Announces Virtual Presentation at EURETINA 2021
DIAC S.A.: Half-year Financial Report 2021
Titel
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
Verisk’s AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for Hurricane Ida Will Range from USD 17 Billion ...
Ashland announces $450 million accelerated share repurchase program
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation Completes $40 Million Bought Deal Financing
Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. Announces Sonder Fulfillment’s Successful Entry into the Mexico ...
Gulf Island Provides Operational Update Following Hurricane Ida
ALYI Electric Motorcycle Business Expected To Generate First $1 Million Or More In Revenue This ...
AC Immune CEO Andrea Pfeifer Receives First SEF.WomenAward for CEO of the Year
Titel
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
Verisk’s AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for Hurricane Ida Will Range from USD 17 Billion ...
Ashland announces $450 million accelerated share repurchase program
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation Completes $40 Million Bought Deal Financing
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. Announces Sonder Fulfillment’s Successful Entry into the Mexico ...
Gulf Island Provides Operational Update Following Hurricane Ida
ALYI Electric Motorcycle Business Expected To Generate First $1 Million Or More In Revenue This ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...