Westhaven Drills 265 Metres of 0.49 g/t Gold and 118 Metres of 0.71 g/t Gold Near Surface at Shovelnose; Resumes Drilling

Westhaven is reporting assays for 17 holes from its ongoing drill campaign at Shovelnose. Westhaven has completed 28,400 metres of diamond drilling to date in 2021. An additional 16 holes are in the lab pending assays.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westhaven Gold Corp. (TSX-V:WHN) is pleased to announce drill results from its ongoing drill campaign at its 100% owned 17,623-hectare Shovelnose gold property. Shovelnose is located within the prospective Spences Bridge Gold Belt (SBGB), which borders the Coquihalla Highway 30 kilometres south of Merritt, British Columbia.

Wildfire Update:

As of Friday September 3rd, the Evacuation Order issued by the Thompson-Nicola Regional District Operations Centre (EOC) in Kamloops has been downgraded to an Evacuation Alert. Field crews and drill contractors are mobilizing to site and drilling will resume shortly. Once again, special thanks to the firefighters and first responders who put their lives at risk.

Recent Drilling Highlights:

SNR21-20 (South Zone: 38.00-303.00m)

265.00 metres (m) of 0.49 g/t gold (Au) and 1.84 g/t silver (Ag),

including 65.28m of 1.18 g/t Au and 3.37 g/t Ag,

including 2.00m of 7.30 g/t Au and 10.23 g/t Ag,

including 26.00m of 1.76 g/t Au and 4.00 g/t Ag,

including 0.80m of 15.85 g/t Au and 8.99 g/t Ag.

SNR21-27 (South Zone: 27.00-145.00m)

118.00m of 0.71 g/t Au and 2.12 g/t Ag,

including 32.00m of 1.88 g/t Au and 4.95 g/t Ag,

including 0.34m of 17.75 g/t Au and 22.40 g/t Ag,

including 1.00m of 13.95 g/t Au and 7.49 g/t Ag.

SNR21-29 (South Zone: 91.43-189.00m)

97.57m of 0.43 g/t Au and 1.88 g/t Ag,

including 7.00m of 3.26 g/t Au and 7.63 g/t Ag,

and (216.00-268.00m) 52.00m of 0.61 g/t Au and 1.33 g/t Ag,

including 8.00m of 1.93 g/t Au and 3.49 g/t Ag.

SNR21-30 (South Zone: 122.30-161.43m)

39.23m of 1.42 g/t Au and 9.80 g/t Ag,

including 22.71m of 2.25 g/t Au and 15.53 g/t Ag,

including 3.32m of 5.92g/t Au and 23.74 g/t Ag.

Please click the following link to the 2021 drill database table of assay results:

https://www.westhavengold.com/projects/shovelnose-gold/maps/

Gareth Thomas, President & CEO of Westhaven Gold, states: “These recent drill results at the South Zone confirm that along with multiple high-grade gold-silver veins, there are also significant widths of disseminated gold-silver. These broad intercepts are expanding the footprint of the known area of gold-silver mineralization. Once drilling resumes, the focus will be on recent vein intercepts (SNR21-37 to SNR21-40), northwest of the South Zone where pale-grey banded quartz with adularia and ginguro were observed in the core; assays pending. We will also be focusing on the FMN Zone, approximately 2.5 kilometres northwest of the South Zone, where assays are also pending.”