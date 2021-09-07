Kura Oncology to Participate in Two Upcoming Investor Conferences

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kura Oncology, Inc. (Nasdaq: KURA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to realizing the promise of precision medicines for the treatment of cancer, today announced that Troy Wilson, Ph.D., J.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to participate in two upcoming virtual investor conferences:



A pre-recorded presentation at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference, available on-demand beginning at 7:00 a.m. ET / 4:00 a.m. PT on September 13, 2021; and





A pre-recorded fireside chat at the Cantor Global Healthcare Conference, available at 3:20 p.m. ET / 12:20 p.m. PT on September 27, 2021.



Audio webcasts of the H.C. Wainwright and Cantor events will be available in the Investors section of Kura’s website at www.kuraoncology.com, with archived replays available following both events.