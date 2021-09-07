checkAd

Kura Oncology to Participate in Two Upcoming Investor Conferences

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kura Oncology, Inc. (Nasdaq: KURA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to realizing the promise of precision medicines for the treatment of cancer, today announced that Troy Wilson, Ph.D., J.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to participate in two upcoming virtual investor conferences:

  • A pre-recorded presentation at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference, available on-demand beginning at 7:00 a.m. ET / 4:00 a.m. PT on September 13, 2021; and

  • A pre-recorded fireside chat at the Cantor Global Healthcare Conference, available at 3:20 p.m. ET / 12:20 p.m. PT on September 27, 2021.

Audio webcasts of the H.C. Wainwright and Cantor events will be available in the Investors section of Kura’s website at www.kuraoncology.com, with archived replays available following both events.

About Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to realizing the promise of precision medicines for the treatment of cancer. The Company’s pipeline consists of small molecule drug candidates that target cancer signaling pathways. KO-539, a potent and selective menin inhibitor, is currently in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial (KOMET-001) and targeting patients with relapsed/refractory AML, including patients with NPM1 mutations or KMT2A rearrangements. Tipifarnib, a potent, selective and orally bioavailable farnesyl transferase inhibitor, has received Breakthrough Therapy Designation for the treatment of patients with HRAS mutant HNSCC and is currently in a registration-directed study (AIM-HN) in patients with this devastating disease. In addition, Kura is pursuing the use of tipifarnib in combination with other oncology therapeutics to address larger genetic subsets of patients, including those who have HRAS- and/or PIK3CA-dependent HNSCC. The Company is also developing KO-2806, a next-generation farnesyl transferase inhibitor, which is intended to target innovative biology and larger oncology indications through rational combinations. For additional information about Kura, please visit the Company’s website at www.kuraoncology.com.

Contacts

Company:
Pete De Spain
Vice President, Investor Relations &
Corporate Communications
(858) 500-8803
pete@kuraoncology.com

Investors:
Robert H. Uhl
Managing Director
Westwicke ICR
(858) 356-5932
robert.uhl@westwicke.com

Media:
Jason Spark
Managing Director
Canale Communications
(619) 849-6005
jason@canalecomm.com





