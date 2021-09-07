checkAd

Copper Lake Reports Very Encouraging Results from Deep IP Survey at Marshall Lake, Ontario

TORONTO, Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Copper Lake Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: CPL, Frankfurt: W0I, OTC: WTCZF) ("Copper Lake" or the "Company") is pleased to announce preliminary results obtained from a recently completed ground Magnetotelluric (MT)/DCIP (deep IP) survey, completed on its Marshall Lake zinc-copper-silver volcanogenic massive sulphide (VMS) property, located in northern Ontario. The focus of the survey was the area around the Billiton VMS deposit, where there are numerous other base-metal occurrences that have seen little or no historical exploration particularly at depth (See Copper Lake news release dated August 26, 2021).

BILLITON ZONE MT/DCIP SURVEY

SJ Geophysics, of Delta BC, completed an integrated MT/DCIP survey over the Billiton deposit area in mid-July. The goal of the survey was to assist in mapping and defining additional base metal drill targets within the Marshall Mineralized Band, a unit containing the Billiton Zn-Cu-Ag VMS deposit (historic resource of 2.2 MT at 1.3% copper, 4.2% zinc & 2.5 opt Ag1).

The MT/DCIP survey measures chargeability and resistivity, important parameters given their sensitivity to base metal sulphide minerals (disseminated to massive) and hydrothermal alteration. MT technology generates models of the subsurface resistivity in 2D & 3D at shallow depth and to depths of up to 1 km, while DCIP, yields models of subsurface chargeability and resistivity to depths of 500 metres.

SJ Geophysics recently delivered preliminary results from the deep IP survey to the Company; and the MT survey results are still under review.

DEEP IP SURVEY RESULTS

At a shallow depth of 75 metres below surface, the Billiton deposit is well reflected by a significant IP anomaly, comprising a coincident chargeability high (red to magenta colours) and resistivity low (blue colour) (see Map 1). This result would be expected given the presence of significant heavily disseminated to massive sulphide contained within the known deposit (see Map 1). In addition to the Billiton deposit, several other nearby IP anomalies warrant attention.

At a deeper level of 350 metres below surface, a strong IP anomaly consisting of a coincident chargeability high and resistivity low (similar signature to Billiton), is situated to the SSE of the Billiton deposit (see Map 2). The deep IP anomaly also persists to a vertical depth of 500 metres, the maximum depth of penetration for the IP survey.

