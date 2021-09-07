SL Green Launches Leasing at Brand New Residential Tower at 7 Dey Street

NEW YORK, Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG), Manhattan’s largest office landlord, and Douglas Elliman, one of the largest independent residential real estate brokerages in the United States, today announced the launch of leasing at 7 Dey Street. A 34-story, mixed-use building in Lower Manhattan, the property will be the neighborhood’s first development built under the Affordable New York Housing Program.

“We were proud to keep this building on schedule through the pandemic and are excited to bring 7 Dey to market as demand for prime Manhattan residential properties is surging,” said Brett Herschenfeld, Managing Director at SL Green. “Centrally located in one of New York’s leading transportation and economic hubs, 7 Dey brings world-class architecture and much-needed housing to Lower Manhattan.”



“Downtown is one of New York’s most sought after residential locations, and 7 Dey provides modern, sophisticated residences that are in high demand and short supply,” said Matthew Villetto, Executive Vice President, Douglas Elliman Development Marketing. “Combining first in class design and robust lifestyle and amenity offering in a boutique setting, 7 Dey is a standout address built for the way we live today.”

Located directly across from the Fulton Transit Center, the 260,000-square-foot building will consist of 17,000 square feet of flagship retail space at the base across the basement, ground and 2nd floors; 26,000 square feet of commercial space across floors 3 - 5 and 217,000 square feet of residential space. The column-free ground floor retail sits directly on Broadway and features 22-foot high ceilings. The Dey Street building frontage contains two separate entrance lobbies for the residential and commercial spaces.

FXCollaborative designed the 209-unit rental property, with a mixture of studio, one-bedroom, two-bedroom and three-bedroom units. Standing side by side with downtown classics, the stunning residence is a new addition for a neighborhood on the move that advances the architectural history of Lower Manhattan.

The building’s interiors were designed by INC Architecture & Design, including three floors of amenities. Units boast oversized living rooms, wall-to-wall windows, exceptional views and more. 7 Dey’s amenities include a co-working space, state-of-the-art fitness center designed by fitness visionary Jay Wright of The Wright Fit, club lounge, board room and abundant outdoor spaces via sprawling multi-level terraces and loggia space.