checkAd

Cytokinetics to Host Investor Call and Webcast to Discuss the Full Results From Redwood-HCM at the HFSA Annual Scientific Meeting

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
07.09.2021, 13:30  |  80   |   |   

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cytokinetics, Incorporated (Nasdaq: CYTK) today announced it will host a conference call and webcast on September 13, 2021 at 8:30 AM Eastern Time to discuss the full results from REDWOOD-HCM (Randomized Evaluation of Dosing With CK-274 in Obstructive Outflow Disease in HCM). Members of Cytokinetics’ management will be joined by Marty Maron, M.D., Director, Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Center; Director, Cardiac CT and MRI; Tufts University School of Medicine, and Principal Investigator of REDWOOD-HCM, and Ahmad Masri, M.D., Assistant Professor of Medicine, Division of Cardiovascular Medicine, School of Medicine, Oregon Health & Science University. The results are being presented in a Late Breaking Clinical Trials session at the Heart Failure Society of America (HFSA) Annual Scientific Meeting on September 12, 2021.

The conference call will be simultaneously webcast and will be accessible in the Investors & Media section of Cytokinetics’ website at www.cytokinetics.com. The live audio of the conference call can also be accessed by telephone by dialing either (866) 999-CYTK (2985) (United States and Canada) or (706) 679-3078 (international) and typing in the passcode 2994714. An archived replay of the webcast will be available via Cytokinetics' website until September 27, 2021. The replay will also be available via telephone by dialing (855) 859-2056 (United States and Canada) or (404) 537-3406 (international) and typing in the passcode 2994714 from September 13, 2021 at 11:30 AM Eastern Time until September 27, 2021.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class muscle activators and next-in-class muscle inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. As a leader in muscle biology and the mechanics of muscle performance, the company is developing small molecule drug candidates specifically engineered to impact muscle function and contractility. Cytokinetics is preparing a U.S. NDA submission of omecamtiv mecarbil, its novel cardiac muscle activator, following positive results from GALACTIC-HF, a large, international Phase 3 clinical trial in patients with heart failure. Cytokinetics is conducting METEORIC-HF, a second Phase 3 clinical trial of omecamtiv mecarbil. Cytokinetics is also developing aficamten, a next-generation cardiac myosin inhibitor, for the potential treatment of hypertrophic cardiomyopathies (HCM). The company has announced positive topline results from Cohorts 1 and 2 in REDWOOD-HCM, a Phase 2 clinical trial of aficamten in patients with obstructive HCM. Cytokinetics expects to start a Phase 3 clinical trial of aficamten in patients with obstructive HCM in Q4 2021. Cytokinetics is also developing reldesemtiv, a fast skeletal muscle troponin activator, currently the subject of COURAGE-ALS, a Phase 3 clinical trial in patients with ALS. Cytokinetics continues its over 20-year history of pioneering innovation in muscle biology and related pharmacology focused to diseases of muscle dysfunction and conditions of muscle weakness.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Cytokinetics to Host Investor Call and Webcast to Discuss the Full Results From Redwood-HCM at the HFSA Annual Scientific Meeting SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Cytokinetics, Incorporated (Nasdaq: CYTK) today announced it will host a conference call and webcast on September 13, 2021 at 8:30 AM Eastern Time to discuss the full results from …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
RCI Banque: 2021 Half-yearly Financial Report has been made available
STMicroelectronics Announces Mass-Market Availability of ST4SIM GSMA-compliant eSIMs for M2M ...
Capgemini Press release// Capgemini becomes Worldwide Partner of Rugby World Cup France 2023 and ...
Bone Therapeutics SA reacts to the press release issued by Hybrigenics
Innate Pharma Announces Conference Call and Webcast for First Half 2021 Business Update
The DIAC "Half-Year Financial Report 2021”  has been made available is now available
Icelandair Group hf.: Traffic Data August 2021
Decisions taken in the extraordinary general meeting of shareholders of LITGRID AB
ProQR Announces Virtual Presentation at EURETINA 2021
DIAC S.A.: Half-year Financial Report 2021
Titel
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
Verisk’s AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for Hurricane Ida Will Range from USD 17 Billion ...
Ashland announces $450 million accelerated share repurchase program
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation Completes $40 Million Bought Deal Financing
Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. Announces Sonder Fulfillment’s Successful Entry into the Mexico ...
Gulf Island Provides Operational Update Following Hurricane Ida
ALYI Electric Motorcycle Business Expected To Generate First $1 Million Or More In Revenue This ...
AC Immune CEO Andrea Pfeifer Receives First SEF.WomenAward for CEO of the Year
Titel
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
Verisk’s AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for Hurricane Ida Will Range from USD 17 Billion ...
Ashland announces $450 million accelerated share repurchase program
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation Completes $40 Million Bought Deal Financing
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. Announces Sonder Fulfillment’s Successful Entry into the Mexico ...
Gulf Island Provides Operational Update Following Hurricane Ida
ALYI Electric Motorcycle Business Expected To Generate First $1 Million Or More In Revenue This ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...